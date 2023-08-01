A fund-raising page has been set up to help the wife of speedway rider Thomas Jørgensen to travel to his bedside in Central Scotland.

The 31-year-old Danish-born rider (pictured by Keith Hamblin) crashed riding for Berwick Bandits in their 49-41 defeat at Edinburgh Monarchs at Armadale on Friday in a Cab Direct Championship match.

The rider, who rejoined Bandits for a second spell during the close season, suffered two broken vertebra in the Heat Four fall when he appeared to loose control on the third corner and somersaulted over the bars and into the air fence. He is currently in Forth Valley Hospital, Falkirk.

Samantha, his wife, lives in Boston, Lincolnshire, and Thomas were married on the eve of this season and she lives over six hours away. Sources say she will need to be close to Thomas whilst he is undergoing further tests.

Steve Tideswell, a long-time mechanic to the FTS Bandits rider, has launched the gofundme page for the popular rider who is expected to be fitted with a TLSO (thoracic, lumber, sacral and orthosis brace to aid his recovery.

A spokesman for the fund said: “These donations will help with travel, hotels and rehabilitation. Any donations would be gratefully received to help towards covering some of the costs. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

