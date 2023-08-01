As I write my copy for August, I’m coming out the other side having contracted Covid-19 for the third time, which has rather put a dampener on my social excursions but here’s what’s on my radar for new openings and happenings this month.



Foodies Festival, 4 – 6 August

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, Foodies Festival, the UK’s biggest touring celebrity food and music festival series will be at Inverleith Park, from 4 – 6 August. If the sun is shining, there really isn’t a better way to spend your weekend for a great day of tasting, socializing, and indulgence.



Learn how to make show-stopping cakes in The Cake & Bake Theatre with expert bakers. Great British Bake Off stars will share their best baking hints and tips live on stage with easy-to-make recipes that are as delicious to look at as they are to eat. Sample new wines, champagnes and cocktails in The Drinks Theatre and do check out Diana Thompson from Wine Events Scotland who will be showcasing some great wines in workshops every day throughout the Foodies Festival

Eat delicious street food from around the world. Taste new flavours. Meet artisan producers. Have fun all day with chilli-eating competitions and food challenges! Kids join in the fun at The Kids Cookery Theatre.

And the music line-up includes: rising singer-songwriter, Callum Beattie and Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter, Callum Bowie.

https://foodiesfestival.com/events/edinburgh-2/



Carte Blanche at the Voodoo Rooms

A new space for artists to convene and for art enthusiasts to step beyond the velvet rope, Carte Blanche is a cocktail bar doubling as a night gallery, showing off up-and-coming talent while filling in or complementing any sensory gaps left by the art with mixed drinks. You might not be able to smell, taste or hear a painting, but Carte Blanch hopes to fill those gaps with soundscapes, textures and flavours. Over the next few years, they plan to host a mixture of resident artists and fully immersive exhibits.

Carte Blanche at the Voodoo Rooms, 17 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA

www.carteblanche.scot – Open from 7 pm until 1 am, Wednesday to Friday only.

Parilla Argentinian Grill





Parrilla Argentinian Grill

Raising the ‘steaks’ in Loanhead, a second branch of Parrilla Argentinian Grill has opened its doors, with an Argentinian inspired cuisine, similar to that of its sister restaurant in Musselburgh.

30-34 Fountain Place, Loanhead, EH20 9DU / www.parrillaargentiniangrill.co.uk



Malones, Leith

An authentic Irish pub (rather than an Irish-themed pub) with strong links to Leith has opened on Constitution Street. Simon Keane, one of the owners, has a strong motivation to extend the family of pubs to Leith, including a significant personal influence in discovering a considerable number of his wife Celena’s ancestors had arrived in Scotland through the Port of Leith.



The menu focuses on quality, locally-caught seafood, a speciality of head chef and Leith local, Ruxi Mirton-Teng. He previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurant Heron, so the pub grub with an Irish twist is sure to deliver. Paired with quality drinks, including their own brand Smugglers Spirits of gin and vodka, and live music, Malones looks like it will be a great craic.

48-52 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh/ www.malonesleith.com



Le Petit Beefbar

Created by Riccardo Giraudi, Le Petit Beefbar, its first Scottish residence, can be found inside the Intercontinental Hotel, which any local will refer to as the George. Housed in the hotel’s grand dining room, the menu centres around the best quality produce and carefully selected beef cuts. The menu pays homage to Beefbar classics such as the Croque Sando filled with beef ribeye prosciutto and served with Beefbar’s signature sauce, La Sauce Beefbar, and Kobe beef jamon aged in Leon, Spain. This is definitely one for a special occasion and an evening of pure decadence.

19-21 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PB / www.beefbar.com/le-petit-beefbar-edinburgh

And to satisfy my cultural appetite, I’ll be seeking out these exhibitions:





Museum Lates – Fringe Fridays

11 & 18 August – 19:30 – 22:30

Fringe Fridays are back and strictly 18+. Enjoy a unique flavour of the Fringe and explore the National Museum of Scotland, with not a child in sight!



From comedy and cabaret to music and magic, handpicked performers will showcase highlights from their acts across two adults-only extravaganzas, alongside bars and entry to their summer exhibition, Beyond The Little Black Dress.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events/events/national-museum-of-scotland/museum-late-fringe-fridays/

Jamie Primrose Luminous shadows in the Meadows – Oil on Canvas





Jamie Primrose – Visions of Edinburgh

Thursday 3rd – Thursday, 10th August 2023

Don’t miss the best-selling and highly collectable contemporary Scottish artist’s eagerly anticipated 20th Anniversary showcase (and Festival Fringe début) – a stunning free art exhibition of over 60 gorgeous original oil paintings, inks and prints of Edinburgh to enjoy.



Fascinated by the transient nature of light, Jamie Primrose is a highly-acclaimed painter, with over 40 new artwork collections spanning two decades. In an ‘ode’ to his home, Primrose’s passion for Edinburgh is unmistakable – each artwork an evocative statement, which explores his emotional relationship with the Scottish capital’s sculptural landscape and resonates from his childhood or the last 20 years in the city.



From evocative sparkling light in the Meadows (delicate spring cherry blossom and rich autumnal tones), iconic atmospheric Old Town views in monochrome and colour (from Victoria Street to the castle), and breathtaking, vivid sunset skylines from Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill – go along to enjoy these awe-inspiring highlights.



Opening hours:

Previews on Thursday & Friday (3rd & 4th August), 11am – 9pm

Saturday & Sunday (5th & 6th August), 11am – 9pm

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday (7th, 8th & 9th August), 11am – 8pm

Thursday (last day, 10th August), 11am – 5pm



The Dundas St. Gallery, 6a Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HZ www.jamieprimrose.com

Looking down Dundas Street







Like this: Like Loading...