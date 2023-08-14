On Hollywood Boulevard, a group of actors are posing as famous characters for photos with tourists.

Right now it’s 100°, Batman has just punched Robin in the face and the whole thing is about to be on TMZ. Captain Jack Sparrow has fainted and Catwoman is screaming. It’s all gone a bit wrong.

Super is a darkly comic drama about ambition, love and overwhelming failure told by two not-very-super heroes.

The Edinburgh Reporter gave this show four stars and recommends you go and see it.

Starring Max Dowler who has appeared in Line of Duty and Emmerdale and Edinburgh born Charlie Vero Martin Super is inspired by true fasciation surrounding uncanny heroes.

Super is for anyone who has kept tabs on the successes of the people they went to school withandthe people they started in the industry with. It’s for anyone who has felt a stab of inadequacy or panic at their Facebook feed of acquaintances’ personal and professional milestones. This new dark comedy, inspired by real people and true stories, is about accepting that everyone’s life happens uniquely at its own pace, and in its own way.

Max Dowler who plays Batman in Super along with Edinburgh-born Charlie Vero Martin gave us a flavour of the show nominated for a Popcorn Writing Award now on at @ThePleasance pic.twitter.com/a6DSD05GWC — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) August 14, 2023

Max Dowler aka Batman

Matthew Radway writer of Super nominated for a Popcorn Writing Award PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

