Here are some suggestions for you at theSpace UK (which is really Surgeons Hall by another name).

This is the tip of the iceberg as there are more than 360 shows at this venue with lots of new writing and new companies.

www.thespaceuk.com

There is a nice space in the courtyard to eat outside with benches and a grassy area.

ATTACK OF THE 36 TRIPLE-G WOMAN

Natalie Perlin, America’s most titillating comedian, seeks revenge on every man who wronged her, from summer-camp crushes to historical figures. Get ready for a provocative, kinky, and brilliantly unhinged show that’s definitely more than a handful!

The Quality of Mercy: Concerning the Life and Crimes of Dr Harold Frederick Shipmany

Who hasn’t wondered what goes on in the mind of a serial killer? Follow Dr Harold Shipman’s darkest thoughts and twisted motives as he prepares to take his own life. Told by the grandson of Shipman’s victim Renee Lacy, this chilling drama explores themes of life, death, and justice. (Theatre, 14+)

It Certainly Ain’t their First Rodeo

And Then The Rodeo Burned Down

Two clowns, one criminal. Who burned the rodeo down? Watch as the two clowns fight to accomplish their goals when money is tight but dreaming is limitless. Who knows, they might even find love along the way. (Theatre, 14+)

I Killed My Ex

Prepare for a wild ride in this dark comedy by writer-director Emilie Biason. Join two dear friends, Tina and Lola, on a journey filled with impulsive decisions, as they embark on a mission to get rid of Tina’s ex after he leaves her at the altar. (Theatre, 14+)

Gerard Noir

A world-premiere, sexy-spy singing show for the sophisticated slut within us all. Follow super-spy extraordinaire Gerard Noir as he tries to save the world from a villainous time terrorist! Gerard Noir is the love child of James Bond, South Park and opera! Fringe premiere. uts the ‘dick’ in ridiculous. (Opera, 16+)

theSpaceUK at the Edinburgh Fringe runs from the 4 – 27 August 2023 across 19 venues in 5 sites including: theSpace@Surgeon’s Hall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45.

