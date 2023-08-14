From King Charles to Keir Starmer, Prince Harry to Putin, Sunak to Strikes and Sleaze, no stone will be left unturned.

Expect 100% brand-new material from this multi award-winning institution where much of the content is written by the preposterously talented cast and creative team. This incredible song and sketch show parodies our crazy world, giving us all a bit of light relief from the madness in which we live.

News Revue has been on the Fringe for decades keeping audiences laughing about current affairs and the figures who create the news. With such rich material to poke fun at it is always a favourite on now at @ThePleasance pic.twitter.com/U56dD72Rtc — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) August 14, 2023

This year’s show is dedicated to the late, great, founder of NewsRevue, Professor Michael Hodd, who launched this Guinness World Record-breaking institution 43 years ago. Emma Taylor, its producer since 2001, says: it is fitting that Mike’s enduring legacy will make its debut in the iconic Pleasance Grand. The show used to be largely written by a team of off-site writers all over the country but is now written by the company members with a variety of former performers and directors being hired as a ‘Writer in the Room’ providing first-hand experience of how to react to the fast-paced changing headlines.

The cast are accompanied by on-stage Musical Director Richard Baker (Peter Pan Goes Wrong – composer/musical director) who ensures the music gives all a night to remember.

Tickets are available from www.pleasance.co.uk

Cast

Elspeth Day-Collins

Freddie Walker

Mohamed Bangura

Phoebe-Loveday Raymond

Like this: Like Loading...