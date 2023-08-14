There are more guns in America than people. A fascinating but sobering fact brought out in this play about gun violence in America.

Lives change in the blink of an eye, but the fallout can continue long after shots are fired. 17 Minutes follows a community left in the wake of a tragedy, searching for someone to blame. This critically acclaimed drama by American playwright Scott Organ (What Comes Around, Toronto International Film Festival) takes an intimate look at how the unexpected consequences of gun violence reverberate through a community over time.

An Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy hears gunshots at the high school he was hired to protect. What he does next will define the rest of his life, as well as that of his community. This powerful drama explores the repercussions of those 17 minutes of action and inaction on both the community and the Deputy, who struggles with his own part in the tragedy, and who seeks meaning in the wake of the shooting.

17 Minutes heads to the Edinburgh Fringe following a successful off-Broadway run, and is presented by the Barrow Group, under the leadership of co-Artistic Directors Seth Barrish (The Old Man and the Pool, Broadway), Lee Brock (Remember Me) and Executive Director Robert Serrell, in conjunction with Marshall Cordell. 17 Minutes is directed by Barrish and stars Brock, Larry Mitchell (Paterno; We Own This City, HBO), Michael Giese (Nurse Jackie, Showtime),DeAnna Lenhart (The Thing with Feathers, Off-Broadway), Shannon Patterson (The Heckler) and Brian Rojas (A Good Person).

The show 17 Minutes deals with the biggest killer of children and young people in the US…@Gildedballoon pic.twitter.com/VtUPQLikp4 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) August 14, 2023

