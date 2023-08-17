Paul Beeson takes on the role of Hearts player and local hero Bobby Walker, a player who had a style of football named after him known as Walkerism.

It’s hard not to see something of George Best in his story, a sublime talent undone by booze and fame, he was dead at the age of only 51. Beeson, who has previously co-written two successful plays, A War of Two Halves and Sweet F.A. is excellent in the role of Walker bringing his triumphs and tragedies to life 100 years since his death.

Nikki Auld as Bobby’s “ma” also takes on a host of minor characters such as Sir Tom Farmer from Hibs. It’s not Tom but there are several curious examples of history repeating itself such as Russian owners and Hearts depending on St Mirren and Dundee to win the league.

There’s also a nice line about Walker being the most famous milkman in Fountainbridge. Both actors have tremendous stage chemistry and bring the past to life to the point it almost feels like ghosts in the room, whether it be young Walker kicking a ball about the streets or Mrs. Walker negotiating Bobby’s contract with various club representatives.

It’s performed at the Hearts museum, Tynecastle Park in front of a cabinet featuring one of Walker’s caps for Scotland and a jersey worn by the player.

An evocative piece of work for any football fan to enjoy.

