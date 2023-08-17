Edinburgh Leisure, the largest provider of sport and leisure facilities in Edinburgh has begun the search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following the announcement of the retirement of their current CEO, June Peebles.

June led the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic, the various lockdowns and venue closures, with unflappability and transparency. Although venues were closed, some projects were fast-tracked including staffing reviews, and building projects continued where possible, including retiling the Royal Commonwealth diving pool, upgrading the front façade at Portobello Swim Centre and the refurbishment of Warrender Swim Centre (one of Edinburgh Leisure’s much-loved, five Victorian pools).

Part of the original team which helped establish Edinburgh Leisure in 1998 June said: “I reached the conclusion that, for me, there is no ‘right’ time to leave Edinburgh Leisure.

“I love my work, irrespective of how challenging or less challenging things are, and hardly a day goes by when I don’t experience a proud moment, whether that’s because of the performance of a colleague or from seeing and/ or hearing about the impact of our work on people’s lives. I feel very fortunate to work in an industry and for an organisation I feel passionate about. But there comes a time…and after 38 years, now feels like the right time to retire.

“I leave whoever picks up the baton with an organisation that is mature and certain of its purpose, the value it brings to the city of Edinburgh and, importantly, with the ambition to do more. This is a great opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on how Edinburgh Leisure continues to thrive.

June continues: “A charity with one clear purpose – To make a positive difference by creating opportunities for everyone to get active, stay active and achieve more, the new CEO will be required to ensure that Edinburgh Leisure continues to deliver on its purpose in a sustainable way, leading an experienced, enthusiastic and committed team – all of whom are focused on making a positive difference through physical activity, working effectively with our many partners (especially the elected members and officials at the City of Edinburgh Council), and providing all our customers with a great experience.”

Eden Scott is handling the recruitment and interested applicants should contact Sarah Gracie, Associate Director on 07999 421 314

June Peebles CEO of Edinburgh Leisure

