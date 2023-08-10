If you like your stand-up comedy delivered on steroids then Josh Elton is the man for you.

“Hello, Wembley! Have we got a lot of energy. Is this wicked! We are in for a helluva show,” he said, bounding on stage after corralling the early-afternoon crowd to give him a raucous welcome.

I’d made the elementary error of turning up without any paper, so was making notes on a brown paper bag. Which, in retrospect, was probably not the best move for an in-your-face show presented by a self-confessed narcissist who took no hostages. His warm-up had the air of an inquisition, albeit a comedy one which got the up-for-it audience going. If there was collateral damage, with Elton assuring them the guy scribbling away couldn’t possibly be doing a review, so be it.

A big-bearded, bald-headed, right-on comedian originally from Swansea in south Wales – or “heroin-on-sea” as he said it was nicknamed – Elton, 33, was very much at home behind the microphone, poking fun at a world obsessed with labels about identity.

He has two himself, ADHD and dyspraxia, and was happy to make fun at his own expense, joking that he’d high-fived a woman in the breast and she’d high-fived him back in the face.

Now based in Cardiff, Elton, who did a double degree in counselling and psychology, ridiculed neo-Nazis for their stupidity, Kanye West for his stupidity and his own people – the narcissists. Plus the audience. “I can speak for an hour and if any of you speak you are dickheads and at the end I am going to ask you for money,” he joshed.

There were some well-conceived lines, but his cruder material fell a bit flat in the post-lunch hour and his satirical impressions were probably more for his pleasure than ours. But for someone with such drive and adrenaline – not to mention his family’s links to David Baddiel, which featured in a running gag about Jews controlling the media – the world could be his oyster. Or perhaps not, given his Jewish background, though as his Jewish half is descended from his father’s side it shouldn’t really matter.

Josh Elton: Mountain Jew (plus support)

PBH’s Free Fringe @ Brewdog Doghouse (Upstairs Bar), until Aug 27 (not 16th or 23rd)

