A clown show that has delighted adults and children from Mexico to China begins its international farewell tour at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Brotipo, by Quebec-based multiple international award-winners Les Foutoukours, is a laughter-filled celebration of life, friendship and the joy of being together.

It’s also starting during International Clown Week (1 to 7 August 2023) and is a great way to celebrate.

Pictured clowning around on Edinburgh’s Salisbury Crags (with a view of Calton Hill) are clown performers / creators Rémi Jacques (top) and Jean-Félix Bélanger.

Brotipo is joyous, with bright costumes, fabulous tricks, superb acrobatics – plus singing and dancing. Brotipo follows what happens when two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea – can Tibeh get him to change his mind?

Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, Piccolo (Venue 3)

Time: 13:30

Dates: 3 August preview. 4-13, 15-20, 22-27 August

Duration: 60 minutes

Ticket prices: Full £12.50 and £11.50 concessions

Advisory: Age 5+ (6 and older)

Tickets https://tickets.edfringe.com

Photography for Les Foutoukours from: Colin Hattersley Photography

Photography for Les Foutoukours from: Colin Hattersley Photography

Photography for Les Foutoukours from: Colin Hattersley Photography

Like this: Like Loading...