A clown show that has delighted adults and children from Mexico to China begins its international farewell tour at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.
Brotipo, by Quebec-based multiple international award-winners Les Foutoukours, is a laughter-filled celebration of life, friendship and the joy of being together.
It’s also starting during International Clown Week (1 to 7 August 2023) and is a great way to celebrate.
Pictured clowning around on Edinburgh’s Salisbury Crags (with a view of Calton Hill) are clown performers / creators Rémi Jacques (top) and Jean-Félix Bélanger.
Brotipo is joyous, with bright costumes, fabulous tricks, superb acrobatics – plus singing and dancing. Brotipo follows what happens when two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea – can Tibeh get him to change his mind?
- Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, Piccolo (Venue 3)
- Time: 13:30
- Dates: 3 August preview. 4-13, 15-20, 22-27 August
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Ticket prices: Full £12.50 and £11.50 concessions
- Advisory: Age 5+ (6 and older)
- Tickets https://tickets.edfringe.com