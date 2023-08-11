A self-love story that will break your heart and put it back together again…and again…and again.

Breakup Addict is an inspirational solo show that follows the deeply personal story of a woman who loses herself in love and enlists the support of a recovery programme to find herself again.

This “edu-taining” show explores the complex and often-overlooked topic of love addiction, approaching it from several different angles, and inspiring audiences to look at their own patterns in relationships, so that they may find freedom and healing.

Paige Wilhide in Breakup Addict, tells the journey of a woman who hits rock bottom after having two simultaneous crash-and-burn relationships with unavailable men. She starts attending 12-step meetings for love addiction, only to uncover some much deeper trauma that she has to face while rebuilding her relationship to herself. This is a comeback story for anybody who has ever been crushed under the weight of heartbreak. Playing over twenty different characters, Paige brings a comedic twist to some dark and taboo topics as she brilliantly depicts the ever-humiliating journey of a love addict.

Paige Wilhide is an empowerment coach, writer, actor, and entrepreneur living in Los Angeles, California. She studied at T.Schreiber Studio and Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City and The Groundlings in Los Angeles.

When Paige is not performing, she’s empowering single women all over the world through her community The Untethered Sisterhood, coaching her clients through healing journeys, hosting karaoke and trivia, riding her scooter around town, and creating transformational live events called Paige’s Pop-Ups.

Dates: 2 nd – 27 th August 2022

Show: Breakup Addict

Venue: Gilded Balloon: Billiard Room

Address: Teviot Raw House, 13 Bristo Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9AJ

Time: 4.30pm

Price: £8.50 preview, £12.50 (11.50) off peak and £12.50 (11.50) peak

Box office: www.edfringe.com / www.gildedballoon.co.uk / 0131 622 6555

