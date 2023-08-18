This tempting selection makes for a tasty start – or finish – to any meal.

As well as delicious cuisine, which is a fusion of Iberian/Spanish cuisine and Asian, Jack O’ Bryans restaurant in Dunfermline is also known for its cocktails, lovingly prepared on the premises.

Here are three recipes provided by their bar staff to try at home – the autumnal Cherry Old Fashioned, a deliciously warming cocktail that puts a cherry twist on a classic old Fashioned; a visually stunning Rum Sour, made the traditional way with egg white, which makes the drink richer and dessert like, and a refreshing Cucumber Cooler, combining flavours of gin, white wine and elderflower.

Cherry Old Fashioned

3 x brown sugar cubes

2 x cherry bitters

60ml Monkey Shoulder whisky

25ml cherry liqueur

2 x ice balls

Cherry garnish

How to make:

Put 3 brown sugar cubes in a tall glass with cherry bitters, crush all together until sugar is smooth, add in your whisky and cherry liqueur, fill glass with ice and stir for 10 seconds Strain into a small glass and add your garnish and ice balls

Rum sour

The sour is a mixed drink containing a base liquor, lemon or lime juice, and a sweetener (often a simple syrup or orgeat syrup) – made with egg white, although some sours can be made without it. Including the egg white makes the drink richer and dessert-like. The history of this cocktail can be traced back to the British Navy. In the early 1600s, sailors often kept rum purchased in the Caribbean aboard, which they combined with lime to prevent scurvy and to mask the often offensive flavours of the rum which was often distilled without proper regulation or sanitation.

Ingredients:

50ml Diplomatico Rum

1 x egg white

10ml Sugar syrup

10ml Lime Juice

1 x dehydrated Orange

How to make:

Separate 1 egg white into shaker and dry shake, add in the rum, sugar and lime juice, add ice and shake until all ingredients have combined. Strain into a small glass, add a few cubes of ice and finish with your dehydrated orange

Cucumber cooler

Ingredients:

3 x cucumber slices

10ml lime

60ml white wine

25ml elderflower liquor

30ml Hendricks

Top up lemonade

How it’s made:

Crush cucumber and gin in a shaker, add lime juice, white wine and Elderflower liquor, shake until all ingredients have blended together and strain into a wine glass with ice. Add fresh cucumber and thyme as garnish.

