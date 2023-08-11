Glasgow Tigers boss Cami Brown (pictured) was delighted as his side produced a “gutsy” 55-35 win over Plymouth Gladiators in the Cab Direct Championship in the West of Scotland.

The Allied Vehicles Tigers had the outstanding stars in Chris Harris and Ben Basso and Brown said: “Plymouth are bottom of the league but I warned everyone they are a good side. They proved that tonight. They really took it to us and their top three are very strong, but I was really happy with the way our boys tackled the meeting. It was a really gutsy performance.”

He said Harris was outstanding once again and his win over Ben Barker from the back in Heat 10 was another classic and Brown said: “He (Harris) never gives up and the fans love him.”

Tigers now have a tough run of fixtures coming up and Brown wants consistency. He said: “There are really good signs that the boys are coming into form at just the right time but we need to get a bit more out of Tom Brennan. He’s struggling to get out of the starts at Ashfield. He’s a top quality rider and I’m sure that will come.”

Brown was also quick to praise the track staff after another meeting of terrific racing. It also included a sensational last race from Basso to complete a 15-point maximum after passing Kyle Howarth on the final bend.

He added: “We want top class entertainment at Glasgow and we got it tonight. The track staff work night and day to get it right, but this sport is all about exciting racing and Ashfield delivers it. There were three epic races.”

Glasgow 55: Ben Basso 15, Chris Harris 11, Claus Vissing 7+2, Ace Pijper 6+2, Tom Brennan 6, Marcin Nowak 5+1, Lee Complin 4+1.

Plymouth 35: Kyle Howarth 12+1, Richie Worrall 10+1, Ben Barker 7+1, Jacob Hook 4+1, Tom Colley 1+1, Lee Trigger 1.

