Cab Direct Championship: Berwick Bandits 36, Glasgow Tigers 53

Glasgow Tigers captain Tom Brennan was “over the moon” with his side’s 53-36 win at Berwick and the Allied Vehicles Tigers powered to victory with four 5-1 maximum heat wins in the opening eight races allowing them to take control.

Brennan said: “Berwick is always a tough place to go but we managed to get a grip on the meeting early on. We went into the meeting without our No 1 Chris Harris but guest Richie Worrall did a brilliant job.

“All the boys really got stuck in and everyone did their bit. That’s the most pleasing aspect about our team, so many riders can win races.”

He added: “Marcin (Nowak) and Lee (Complin) were outstanding all night and that made all the difference.

“Plus we have such an amazing middle pairing with the Danes Ben (Basso) and Claus (Vissing). We look a very solid side when everyone is on it.”

Brennan said he always demands more from himself and added that his starts are beginning to get more consistent.

And he called on his men to maintain this form when they travel to Plymouth, Poole and Scunthorpe.

Berwick 36: Leon Flint 13, Rory Schlein 6, Jye Etheridge 6, Hans Andersen 5+1, Jacob Hook 4+2, Connor Coles 1, Steve Boxall 1.

Glasgow 53: Benjamin Basso 12+1, Marcin Nowak 11+2, Tom Brennan 10, Lee Complin 7+2, Claus Vissing 7+1, Richie Worrall 6+2, Ace Pijper 0.

PICTURE courtesy of Glasgow Tigers by Taylor Lanning

