The next Artist in the Window event at Art & Craft Collective on Causewayside is on Sunday 20 August between 2.30 and 4pm.

Established artist, Susan Smith, has been a part of the gallery for several years. Susan has been participating in an 100 Day Drawing Challenge and will bring her sketch books which will form the basis of her art on the day.

She will be sketching and talking about her inspiration and process. She has work in the gallery’s Summer Exhibition which will be of course be on display.

This is a free event.

