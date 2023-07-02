As the food and drinks writer I have curated some places for you to try out this month, not just the latest and newest but in my opinion the best at the moment.
And as an avid arts lover I have also thrown in a few suggestions of things to see as the festival season approaches.
And if you have anywhere that you think I should try out then do get in touch.
eòrna – 68 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, EH3 5AZ
eòrna, the Gaelic word for barley, I’m reliably informed, has opened in Hamilton Place in Stockbridge. Brought to you from two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars, chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgommery, it promises an intimate setting with a 12-cover countertop ‘chefs table’ overlooking the kitchen, where you can engage with the chef and sommelier. It has an ever evolving tasting menu and classic old-world wines.
The Neighbourgood Market – Portgower Place, Stockbridge, EH4 1HQ
If the weather’s fine, there’s no better place to hang out this summer. Sample some of Scotland’s finest food and drink brands including Innis and Gunn, Mimi’s Bakehouse, Secret Garden Distillery, The Peruvian, Moskito Bites, Antonjitos and many more. Check out their socials for who’s serving up what and when.
Good Brothers Wine Cellars – 34 Northumberland Street
Good times are to be had once more, now that they have moved from their previous location in Stockbridge to Northumberland Street. They may not stock Chinese wine yet (if you want that, you’d better pop upstairs to Kweilin Catonese) but I, for one, am delighted – as it’s closer to home. Think a small but perfectly formed wine bar selling exquisite wines, with platters of meat and charcuterie of offer, with the warmest of Good Brothers’ hospitality.
The Alchemist – 54 George Street
Following the success of its St James Centre venue, the team have opened their second venue on George Street, in what was formerly Laura Ashley and the egg’s pop-up. Serving up breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner, The Alchemist is a creative cocktail bar and restaurant. These aren’t cocktails you can make at home – instead sit back and marvel at the unique ‘theatre-served’ cocktails and dining experience served up. Not somewhere to head if you want an intimate conversation but great for a late-night crowd, as DJs play each weekend.
Festival of Flavours – The Royal Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh
Head to the Botanic Gardens for a festival of flavours celebrating fabulous seasonal food over the weekends, which include: 30 June – 2 July; 14 – 16 July; 4 – 7 August; and 18 – 20 August. Think tempting treats and refreshing drinks from food trucks and cafes whilst enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the Garden.
And to satiate my cultural appetite, I’ll be seeking out these exhibitions:
Peter Howson – The City Art Centre, Edinburgh
On until Sunday, 1 October. Now 65 , When The Apple Ripens, is the first major retrospective of one of the UK’s leading figurative painters. The exhibition features around 100 works from across his lengthy career, many of which have yet to be seen in Scotland.
Grayson Perry – Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh
On until 12 November, this popular and provocative artist gets the retrospective treatment as a 40-year old career is marked in the appropriately titled Smash Hits. The exhibition contains language and imagery that explore themes including sex, violence and identity. Some visitors “may find this challenging”.
Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022 – Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Queen Street, Edinburgh
On until Sunday, 10 September, the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022, captures and share emotional, dramatic, or everyday moments in life. A truly global affair, the prize celebrates the very best in contemporary photography, drawing on over 4,000 entries from 62 countries, which have been whittled down to 51 portraits from 36 artists.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Stay Big & Go Get ‘Em
Honest, funny and very naughty – US comedian Maggie Widdoes will take Fringe audiences on a rollercoaster ride through all her life’s ups and downs. The international premiere of Stay Big & Go Get ‘Em marks the Edinburgh Fringe debut of a comedian and actor direct from the Los Angeles and New York improv scenes who has a…
First Minister – 100 days in office
On 7 July 2023, it will be 100 days since First Minister Humza Yousaf was sworn in as First Minister of Scotland. Since then there have been good days and bad, most notably the arrest of his predecessor in office, Nicola Sturgeon. There have been problems for the government in having to scrap the Deposit…
Morton of Pitmilly – summer foodie events planned
Kingsbarns self catering resort, Morton of Pitmilly, has released details of its latest list of of food-related events which will take place over the summer months – and all with an on-site kitchen converted from a shipping container A celebration of Mexican street food is on the cards for 5 and 14 July, a Homemade…
Duncan will ask for action replay against determined Czech Republic
Scotland women’s hockey coach Chris Duncan was looking for an emphatic win over the Czech Republic in Saturday’s challenge and his squad delivered with some style. Amy Costello claimed a double with Fiona Burnet and Jess Ross adding singles in the 4-0 victory ahead of their Test match against the same opposition at Peffermill on…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Brotipo
Two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea – can Tibeh get him to change his mind? Canadian “masters of slapstick” (The Scotsman) and multiple international award-winners Les Foutoukours make a welcome return to the Edinburgh Fringe with Brotipo. It’s a hit show packed with comedy, fabulous tricks and superb acrobatics –…
Capital Coffee – Little Fitzroy
Little Fitzroy in Easter Road is a top destination for coffee lovers in the city. I’m often asked what I consider to be the best place for specialty coffee in Edinburgh. This includes those already familiar with specialty coffee. I’m also asked by people from other countries who have grown up with a different style…