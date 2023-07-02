As the food and drinks writer I have curated some places for you to try out this month, not just the latest and newest but in my opinion the best at the moment.

And as an avid arts lover I have also thrown in a few suggestions of things to see as the festival season approaches.

And if you have anywhere that you think I should try out then do get in touch.

eòrna – 68 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, EH3 5AZ

eòrna, the Gaelic word for barley, I’m reliably informed, has opened in Hamilton Place in Stockbridge. Brought to you from two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars, chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgommery, it promises an intimate setting with a 12-cover countertop ‘chefs table’ overlooking the kitchen, where you can engage with the chef and sommelier. It has an ever evolving tasting menu and classic old-world wines.

www.eornarestaurant.com



The Neighbourgood Market – Portgower Place, Stockbridge, EH4 1HQ

If the weather’s fine, there’s no better place to hang out this summer. Sample some of Scotland’s finest food and drink brands including Innis and Gunn, Mimi’s Bakehouse, Secret Garden Distillery, The Peruvian, Moskito Bites, Antonjitos and many more. Check out their socials for who’s serving up what and when.

https://theneighbourgoodmarket.com/

This was the scene in June 2020 at Portgower Place



Good Brothers Wine Cellars – 34 Northumberland Street

Good times are to be had once more, now that they have moved from their previous location in Stockbridge to Northumberland Street. They may not stock Chinese wine yet (if you want that, you’d better pop upstairs to Kweilin Catonese) but I, for one, am delighted – as it’s closer to home. Think a small but perfectly formed wine bar selling exquisite wines, with platters of meat and charcuterie of offer, with the warmest of Good Brothers’ hospitality.

www.goodbrotherswine.com



The Alchemist – 54 George Street

Following the success of its St James Centre venue, the team have opened their second venue on George Street, in what was formerly Laura Ashley and the egg’s pop-up. Serving up breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner, The Alchemist is a creative cocktail bar and restaurant. These aren’t cocktails you can make at home – instead sit back and marvel at the unique ‘theatre-served’ cocktails and dining experience served up. Not somewhere to head if you want an intimate conversation but great for a late-night crowd, as DJs play each weekend.

thealchemist.uk.com

The Alchemist



Festival of Flavours – The Royal Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh

Head to the Botanic Gardens for a festival of flavours celebrating fabulous seasonal food over the weekends, which include: 30 June – 2 July; 14 – 16 July; 4 – 7 August; and 18 – 20 August. Think tempting treats and refreshing drinks from food trucks and cafes whilst enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the Garden.



And to satiate my cultural appetite, I’ll be seeking out these exhibitions:



Peter Howson – The City Art Centre, Edinburgh



On until Sunday, 1 October. Now 65 , When The Apple Ripens, is the first major retrospective of one of the UK’s leading figurative painters. The exhibition features around 100 works from across his lengthy career, many of which have yet to be seen in Scotland.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/when-apple-ripens-peter-howson-65



Grayson Perry – Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh



On until 12 November, this popular and provocative artist gets the retrospective treatment as a 40-year old career is marked in the appropriately titled Smash Hits. The exhibition contains language and imagery that explore themes including sex, violence and identity. Some visitors “may find this challenging”.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/grayson-perry-smash-hits





Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022 – Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Queen Street, Edinburgh

On until Sunday, 10 September, the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022, captures and share emotional, dramatic, or everyday moments in life. A truly global affair, the prize celebrates the very best in contemporary photography, drawing on over 4,000 entries from 62 countries, which have been whittled down to 51 portraits from 36 artists.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/taylor-wessing-photographic-portrait-prize-2022

Capturing and sharing emotional, dramatic, or everyday moments in life is the magic of the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022. A truly global affair, the prize celebrates the very best in contemporary photography, drawing on over 4000 entries from 62 countries. Featuring work by celebrated professionals and enthusiastic amateurs alike, the images selected for the exhibition each tell their own story. PHOTO Neil Hanna





Like this: Like Loading...