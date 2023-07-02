Honest, funny and very naughty – US comedian Maggie Widdoes will take Fringe audiences on a rollercoaster ride through all her life’s ups and downs.
The international premiere of Stay Big & Go Get ‘Em marks the Edinburgh Fringe debut of a comedian and actor direct from the Los Angeles and New York improv scenes who has a growing fanbase from her comedy podcast appearances.
Self-described as a “diagnosed, dick-hungry, dead ass too-many-feelings-having human” the show is a comic deep dive of life’s realities. That includes physical and mental ill health the absurd workings of grief, fear, and lifelong horniness.
She says: “I’m taking all the harder shit that goes on life and moving it into lightness, joy and humour through a public exercise of personal alchemy.”
Based in Los Angeles but originally from Brooklyn, Maggie has been performing comedy for a decade. She’s was a house performer at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in both the NYC and LA and now hosts/performs in several improv and stand-up shows.
Maggie co-hosts the podcast Stinkers with James Dwyer and Caroline Cotter and previously co-hosted the improvised podcast Dead Meet with Jaime Lutz. She’s guested on several improvised and comedy based podcasts (With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus, You Know What I Would Do, Crazy; In Bed, and more).
- Venue: Just The Tonic at The Mash House, The Snifter Room (Venue 288)
- Time: 21:55
- Dates: Previews 3 & 4 August. 5-27 August
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Ticket prices: Pay what you want. Suggested £5 previews, £7 main run
- Advisory: Age 18+
- Warnings: Graphic sexual content and swearing
- Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com
First Minister – 100 days in office
On 7 July 2023, it will be 100 days since First Minister Humza Yousaf was sworn in as First Minister of Scotland. Since then there have been good days and bad, most notably the arrest of his predecessor in office, Nicola Sturgeon. There have been problems for the government in having to scrap the Deposit…
Morton of Pitmilly – summer foodie events planned
Kingsbarns self catering resort, Morton of Pitmilly, has released details of its latest list of of food-related events which will take place over the summer months – and all with an on-site kitchen converted from a shipping container A celebration of Mexican street food is on the cards for 5 and 14 July, a Homemade…
Continue Reading Morton of Pitmilly – summer foodie events planned
Duncan will ask for action replay against determined Czech Republic
Scotland women’s hockey coach Chris Duncan was looking for an emphatic win over the Czech Republic in Saturday’s challenge and his squad delivered with some style. Amy Costello claimed a double with Fiona Burnet and Jess Ross adding singles in the 4-0 victory ahead of their Test match against the same opposition at Peffermill on…
Continue Reading Duncan will ask for action replay against determined Czech Republic
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Brotipo
Two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea – can Tibeh get him to change his mind? Canadian “masters of slapstick” (The Scotsman) and multiple international award-winners Les Foutoukours make a welcome return to the Edinburgh Fringe with Brotipo. It’s a hit show packed with comedy, fabulous tricks and superb acrobatics –…
Capital Coffee – Little Fitzroy
Little Fitzroy in Easter Road is a top destination for coffee lovers in the city. I’m often asked what I consider to be the best place for specialty coffee in Edinburgh. This includes those already familiar with specialty coffee. I’m also asked by people from other countries who have grown up with a different style…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Last Flapper
Mad or just angry – she’s certainly alone. Jazz icon Zelda Fitzgerald is locked up in a mental hospital and has just hours to live. Award-winning actress Catherine D. DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay will premiere their new version of The Last Flapper by William Luce at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The play is set during…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Last Flapper