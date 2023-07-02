Honest, funny and very naughty – US comedian Maggie Widdoes will take Fringe audiences on a rollercoaster ride through all her life’s ups and downs.

The international premiere of Stay Big & Go Get ‘Em marks the Edinburgh Fringe debut of a comedian and actor direct from the Los Angeles and New York improv scenes who has a growing fanbase from her comedy podcast appearances.

Self-described as a “diagnosed, dick-hungry, dead ass too-many-feelings-having human” the show is a comic deep dive of life’s realities. That includes physical and mental ill health the absurd workings of grief, fear, and lifelong horniness.

She says: “I’m taking all the harder shit that goes on life and moving it into lightness, joy and humour through a public exercise of personal alchemy.”

Based in Los Angeles but originally from Brooklyn, Maggie has been performing comedy for a decade. She’s was a house performer at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in both the NYC and LA and now hosts/performs in several improv and stand-up shows.

Maggie co-hosts the podcast Stinkers with James Dwyer and Caroline Cotter and previously co-hosted the improvised podcast Dead Meet with Jaime Lutz. She’s guested on several improvised and comedy based podcasts (With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus, You Know What I Would Do, Crazy; In Bed, and more).

Venue: Just The Tonic at The Mash House, The Snifter Room (Venue 288)

Time: 21:55

Dates: Previews 3 & 4 August. 5-27 August

Duration: 60 minutes

Ticket prices: Pay what you want. Suggested £5 previews, £7 main run

Advisory: Age 18+

Warnings: Graphic sexual content and swearing

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com

