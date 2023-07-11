Only 650 away fans will be able to watch their favourites when they visit Tynecastle next season as Hearts bosses have decided to cut the allocation.

There is one exception. Hibs will be granted the entire Roseburn Stand when they visit Gorgie. The area has a capacity of almost 3,400 and the Easter Road club have been granted that concession because the Capital rivals have a reciprocal agreement.

Hearts say they made the decision to cut the allocation to all other clubs because of high season ticket sales and match-by-match demand from Jambo fans.

For the record, last season Celtic had their allocation cut to 1,250 on the day they were crowned champions. The picture by Nigel Duncan shows the Roseburn Stand packed with Celtic fans on a previous occasion.

A reminder that Hearts open their Premiership campaign in Perth against St Johnstone on August 5 and their first home game is against Kilmarnock a week later.

