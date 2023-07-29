Kyosuke Tagawa said his key driver in signing for Hearts from FC Tokyo is to continue his quest to make it in European football.

Head coach Frankie McAvoy and technical director Steven Naismith have negotiated four summer signings including 21-year-old Kenneth Gerardo Vargas who is set to arrive from Costa Rican club CS Herediano if he can acquire the necessary visa.

Tagawa, who can play through the middle or on the wing, spent last term on loan at Portuguese club Santa Clara and scored seven goals in 39 appearances, but they were relegated from the top league in that country.

The 6ft-tall player joins on a full transfer and becomes the second Japanese player at Tynecastle after countryman Yutaro Oda joined earlier this year and Tagawa said sorry to the Japanese club’s fans on social media.

Kagoshima-born Tagawa, who is 24-years-old, has played under-age football for Japan at several levels and has made two full international appearances, scoring once.

He said: “First of all, to all the fans of FC Tokyo, I will be transferring soon. I am also grateful to all the team members who respected and pushed my will.”

The player added: “After receiving an offer, I made this decision not to give up on my dream of trying abroad. I want to try my best to be stronger and show you how I’ve grown. Thank you very much.”

Remember, Leeds United visit Tynecastle on Sunday (kick-off 15.00) for a pre-season friendly.

