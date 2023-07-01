Kingsbarns self catering resort, Morton of Pitmilly, has released details of its latest list of of food-related events which will take place over the summer months – and all with an on-site kitchen converted from a shipping container

A celebration of Mexican street food is on the cards for 5 and 14 July, a Homemade Burgers ‘n’ Beers pop up on 9 July, and an Artisan Pizza Night on 12 July.

Owner and Managing Director of the resort, Eilidh Smith, has also learned how to be a barista and now serves a coffee blend from Glasgow based Tin Donkey Coffee which is proving to be a popular choice.

As well as adding a new attraction to the resort with this exciting outdoor café area, Eilidh believes that the pop up food events on site are helping with plans to become more sustainable across the board.

Eilidh said: “We are delighted to be holding these pop up events which are going down well so far.

“We can make use of the own homegrown produce from our vegetable beds.”

The resort, also a working farm, started growing its own fruit and veg in lockdown.

She continued: “We started planting all sorts of vegetables in earnest during the first lockdown, using raised beds and polytunnels.

“We really enjoyed it, and we’ve been happy to continue with it, seeing an opportunity to become more self-sufficient. For example, the garlic we have been growing now gets used in our mayo for the kitchen.

“We are donating eight raised bed planters to the local community. They can come in and plant what they want for free, using our stock of seeds too if they wish. All we ask is that they donate a few hours a week to help me with my market garden tasks.”

It’s this idea that has also led Eilidh to consider offering “gardening holidays” on the resort depending on demand.

She said: “I’d be happy to allocate free midweek accommodation in one of our holiday houses to an interested small group that would give us a few hours of gardening assistance on a daily basis over the course of the break.

“They could explore creative planting, and any other ideas they have. We’d provide a hearty locally sourced breakfast every morning, along with plenty of our delicious coffee throughout the break. We are looking to trial this and see what response we get. Who wouldn’t enjoy coming to this beautiful setting and indulging a passion for a few days?”

Having had a small honesty veg stand for the community to use during lockdown, Eilidh now wants to have a more sophisticated refrigerated stand with fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs and preserves, which can be used by guests as well as people from the local area. She also has an apple orchard and would love to explore creating Morton of Pitmilly branded cider.

Eilidh said: “If any cider producers would like to get in touch, I am sure we could have a very productive conversation about collaborating.”

www.pitmilly.co.uk

