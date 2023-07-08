Meander Apparel moved from George Street to Stockbridge where the business is hoping to expand even further with the help of a newly launched crowdfunder.

It is five years since the first Meander Jacket was supported in the same way, taking the idea from the kitchen table to two stores in Edinburgh and in London. Since then the business has sold more than £1 million of goods to their growing customer base.

With investments starting from £20 investors can now buy a little piece of Meander equity.

The store is holding a crowdfunding event on 13 July at 22 North West Circus Place EH3 6SX from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and everyone is invited to meet the people behind the business and ask them any questions.

There is more information on Crowdcube where there are also warnings about the risks of investing. Potential subscribers are always advised to read the small print.

John Barclay Meander Ambassador

Like this: Like Loading...