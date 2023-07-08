Meander Apparel moved from George Street to Stockbridge where the business is hoping to expand even further with the help of a newly launched crowdfunder.

It is five years since the first Meander Jacket was supported in the same way, taking the idea from the kitchen table to two stores in Edinburgh and in London. Since then the business has sold more than £1 million of goods to their growing customer base.

With investments starting from £20 investors can now buy a little piece of Meander equity.

The store is holding a crowdfunding event on 13 July at 22 North West Circus Place EH3 6SX from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and everyone is invited to meet the people behind the business and ask them any questions.

There is more information on Crowdcube where there are also warnings about the risks of investing. Potential subscribers are always advised to read the small print.

John Barclay Meander Ambassador

Roadworks in Edinburgh

The latest road closures or events taking place in the capital are listed below. The list is collated by EdinTravel a council department which runs a busy Twitter account advising motorists where to avoid. All the new entries are in blue and include some streets closed for filming of Rebus later in the week. London…

Continue Reading Roadworks in Edinburgh

Product design students have success at national awards

Two Edinburgh Napier students, Kyle Farquhar from Aberdeen and Scott Rutherford from Edinburgh, who are both studying product design, have come second and third respectively in the national Design Innovation in Plastics Awards. Second year student Kyle designed PlateMate which is a foldable dish to help children create fajitas, and Scott produced a Rotary Bottle…

Continue Reading Product design students have success at national awards

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.