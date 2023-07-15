Some local competitions have been played and won at both Duddingston and Ratho Park golf clubs.

It was third time lucky for Clare Macrae in the Duddingston ladies golf championship, finally taking the title after being runner-up in the past two years.

By contrast Ben Alexander took the men’s title for the fourth time but Mike Armstrong (seniors), Robbie Welsh (juniors) and Peter Fisken (Handicap) were all first time winners of these sections.

The 2023 champions at Ratho Park Golf Club proudly display their trophies below:

Left to right: Ryan Stevenson (B Champion), Liam Cooper (C Champion), Max Nicholson Brooks (Junior Champion), Grainne Scott (Ladies Senior Champion), Ciaran Paterson (Club Champion), Brian Halbert (Gents Super Senior Champion), Lisa Kilpatrick (Ladies Silver Champion), David Campbell (Gents Senior Champion)

If you have any local sports news then get in touch with your photos. billlothian1008@gmail.com

