Locals in Edinburgh are eligible for £5 tickets for Assembly Festival shows this August.

Anyone living in Edinburgh and Lothians, Falkirk and Fife with an EH, KY or FK postcode will have access to 5,000 discounted tickets for their pick of almost 200 shows in Assembly’s programme for performances in the first week of the festival from 2 to 6 August.

The longest running multi-venue curator at the Festival Fringe, has a jam-packed programme for 2023 – full of outrageous comedy, dazzling circus feats, compelling theatre, and playful children’s shows.

Edinburgh’s own illusionist Kevin Quantum: Momentum will wow audiences with epic stunts and mind-blowing magic, and the incredible talent of Scottish hip-hop dancers will be demonstrated in Beyond Boundaries – a triple-bill performance presented as part of Assembly’s inaugural collaboration with Dance Base at the Grassmarket.

Highlights of the comedy programme include the razor-sharp punchlines of Glasgow’s Susie McCabe: Femme Fatality and Australian sketch comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction who are marking their 30th anniversary of the Fringe.

Thrill-seekers who want to see gravity-defying acrobatics should catch the all-female Aussie circus troupe YUCK Circus and critically acclaimed Afrique en Cirque from West African/Canadian circus troupe Kalabanté.

Assembly’s theatre programme is full of heart, including Lena about 1970s child star Lena Zavaroni starring Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers) and Erin Armstrong (Shetland) and JM Coetzee’s Life & Times of Michael K from two-time Fringe First winners Baxter Theatre, featuring intricate puppetry from the same company that brought us War Horse.

For the children, there’s a musical adaptation of Roger McGough’s Money-Go-Round, Fringe-favourite The Bubble Show and a charming homage to circus horses in Chevalier – Hobbyhorse Circus.

The tickets will be available to purchase from assemblyfestival.com between 15-31 July on a first come, first served basis.

Residents can claim the offer by using discount code ‘AF23’ at the checkout and paying with a card that is registered to an address in one of the eligible postcodes.

assemblyfestival.com

Kevin Quantum

YUCK Circus Woodford Folk Fest PHOTO David Kelly

