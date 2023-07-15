Locals in Edinburgh are eligible for £5 tickets for Assembly Festival shows this August.
Anyone living in Edinburgh and Lothians, Falkirk and Fife with an EH, KY or FK postcode will have access to 5,000 discounted tickets for their pick of almost 200 shows in Assembly’s programme for performances in the first week of the festival from 2 to 6 August.
The longest running multi-venue curator at the Festival Fringe, has a jam-packed programme for 2023 – full of outrageous comedy, dazzling circus feats, compelling theatre, and playful children’s shows.
Edinburgh’s own illusionist Kevin Quantum: Momentum will wow audiences with epic stunts and mind-blowing magic, and the incredible talent of Scottish hip-hop dancers will be demonstrated in Beyond Boundaries – a triple-bill performance presented as part of Assembly’s inaugural collaboration with Dance Base at the Grassmarket.
Highlights of the comedy programme include the razor-sharp punchlines of Glasgow’s Susie McCabe: Femme Fatality and Australian sketch comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction who are marking their 30th anniversary of the Fringe.
Thrill-seekers who want to see gravity-defying acrobatics should catch the all-female Aussie circus troupe YUCK Circus and critically acclaimed Afrique en Cirque from West African/Canadian circus troupe Kalabanté.
Assembly’s theatre programme is full of heart, including Lena about 1970s child star Lena Zavaroni starring Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers) and Erin Armstrong (Shetland) and JM Coetzee’s Life & Times of Michael K from two-time Fringe First winners Baxter Theatre, featuring intricate puppetry from the same company that brought us War Horse.
For the children, there’s a musical adaptation of Roger McGough’s Money-Go-Round, Fringe-favourite The Bubble Show and a charming homage to circus horses in Chevalier – Hobbyhorse Circus.
The tickets will be available to purchase from assemblyfestival.com between 15-31 July on a first come, first served basis.
Residents can claim the offer by using discount code ‘AF23’ at the checkout and paying with a card that is registered to an address in one of the eligible postcodes.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August. These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Four Letter WordsWhy Am I Like This?Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
New website launched to raise Midlothian’s profile for visitors To coincide with summer, a new website has been launched to raise Midlothian’s profile and attract more visitors to the area. The site has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum with funding to help economic recovery following the Covid pandemic. The new website for Midlothian –…
Continue Reading New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee Andrew Buist believes doctors are wasting valuable time physically signing prescriptions which could be done electronically. The Perthshire GP has called on The Scottish Government to modernise the way prescriptions are handled. This week – after signing 220 prescriptions in one day – he called on The Scottish Government…
Continue Reading GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Fire service substituting hot water bottles for electric blankets
Fire crews have been handing out blankets and hot water bottles as part of efforts to help vulnerable people deal with the rising cost of living. A recent council meeting heard that the measures were part of home visits and are designed to keep people safe by removing faulty electric equipment such as aged electric blankets and heating appliances. In…
Continue Reading Fire service substituting hot water bottles for electric blankets
Local golf champions in the frame
Some local competitions have been played and won at both Duddingston and Ratho Park golf clubs. It was third time lucky for Clare Macrae in the Duddingston ladies golf championship, finally taking the title after being runner-up in the past two years. By contrast Ben Alexander took the men’s title for the fourth time but…
Off licences allowed more room for alcohol sales
Two off-licences have been given permission to have larger spaces for alcohol display and broaden their range of alcohol sales with an interior revamp of their shops. West Lothian Licensing Board met on Friday and awarded a variation of premises licence to stores in Whitburn and one in Livingston. The Scotia convenience shop at 60 Norwood Avenue in Whitburn…
Continue Reading Off licences allowed more room for alcohol sales