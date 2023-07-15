Fire crews have been handing out blankets and hot water bottles as part of efforts to help vulnerable people deal with the rising cost of living.
A recent council meeting heard that the measures were part of home visits and are designed to keep people safe by removing faulty electric equipment such as aged electric blankets and heating appliances.
In his year end report to West Lothian Council’s Public and Community Safety Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel (PDSP) the local Area Commander for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service William Pollard told councillors: “The Community Action Team are working with organisations to support those most affected by the cost of living crisis.”
He told the meeting that fire officers had carried out more than 1,200 home safety visits, primarily to those people considered medium and high risk either through age or vulnerability.
He said: “We have engaged with individuals and households who are struggling financially due to the cost of living or are using potentially unsafe electrical equipment. Oil filled radiators have been exchanged for older, potentially unsafe heaters, which may present an electrical or CO hazard. “
He added: “Remote control plugs have been provided to remotely isolate sockets to assist the elderly or individuals who have mobility issues making it more difficult to reach and unplug electrical items that are on standby.
“We have provided hot water bottles and fire retardant blankets which is an economical and safer alternative to using older un-serviced electric blankets or other forms of potentially unsafe heating.”
Mr Pollard told councillors that the Fire Service had a limited fund for such items and was keen to discuss partnership working with other agencies.
Cllr Alison Adamson asked if these items were funded directly by the SFRS adding: “ Is this something that we as a council could be helping with?”
Mr Pollard replied: “We do fund them currently, however those funding streams are very limited. If there is funding we would welcome that. We would certainly welcome conversation.”
SFRS first began to look at safety issues around the cost of living crisis last Autumn after incidents of fires caused by use of inappropriate cooking methods and equipment and heating appliances as energy bills soared.
The report to the PDSP added: “A primary activity related to improving the safety of our communities is delivering home safety visits (HSV).
“Fires occur more frequently in those premises that are occupied by the more vulnerable members of our community such as the elderly and those with substance and alcohol dependencies.
“SFRS continue to deliver HSV and continue to develop information sharing protocols with partners and increase the safety of residents with all agencies making appropriate referrals. Home Fire Safety Programme visits completed in the year to date is 1269, which is comparable with the same period last year. With 80 per cent of our visits within high and medium risk properties this demonstrates the quality of visits undertaken as we strive to reach those most vulnerable.”
by Stuart Somerville Local Democracy Reporter
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August. These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Four Letter WordsWhy Am I Like This?Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
New website launched to raise Midlothian’s profile for visitors To coincide with summer, a new website has been launched to raise Midlothian’s profile and attract more visitors to the area. The site has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum with funding to help economic recovery following the Covid pandemic. The new website for Midlothian –…
Continue Reading New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee Andrew Buist believes doctors are wasting valuable time physically signing prescriptions which could be done electronically. The Perthshire GP has called on The Scottish Government to modernise the way prescriptions are handled. This week – after signing 220 prescriptions in one day – he called on The Scottish Government…
Continue Reading GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Local golf champions in the frame
Some local competitions have been played and won at both Duddingston and Ratho Park golf clubs. It was third time lucky for Clare Macrae in the Duddingston ladies golf championship, finally taking the title after being runner-up in the past two years. By contrast Ben Alexander took the men’s title for the fourth time but…
Assembly has £5 tickets for locals online now
Locals in Edinburgh are eligible for £5 tickets for Assembly Festival shows this August. Anyone living in Edinburgh and Lothians, Falkirk and Fife with an EH, KY or FK postcode will have access to 5,000 discounted tickets for their pick of almost 200 shows in Assembly’s programme for performances in the first week of the…
Continue Reading Assembly has £5 tickets for locals online now
Off licences allowed more room for alcohol sales
Two off-licences have been given permission to have larger spaces for alcohol display and broaden their range of alcohol sales with an interior revamp of their shops. West Lothian Licensing Board met on Friday and awarded a variation of premises licence to stores in Whitburn and one in Livingston. The Scotia convenience shop at 60 Norwood Avenue in Whitburn…
Continue Reading Off licences allowed more room for alcohol sales