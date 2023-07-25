Barratt Developments says it will build 270 new affordable homes across Edinburgh and the Lothians this year.

Cammo Meadows in Edinburgh, Leith’s Merchant Quay and St Clair Mews in Roslin, will all have affordable housing units with a total of 270 homes earmarked for the region.

Barratt Developments – which consists of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – is working closely with affordable housing providers and local authorities to build much needed new homes for both mid-market and social rent as part of its East of Scotland developments.

Harbour Homes has been working in partnership with the housebuilder and recently completed 43 mid-market and social rent properties at Merchant Quay. These will consist of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Meanwhile, Places for People recently delivered 114 properties at Cammo Meadows in partnership with Barratt, which includes one and two-bedroom flats and three-bed terraces.

On the outskirts of the city in Midlothian, 53 social rent properties are in development with Midlothian Council. Due for completion this autumn, these will include two-bed cottage flats and a mix of three-bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes.

Around 50 apartments and terraces are for sale through Edinburgh Council’s Golden Share Scheme at Cammo Meadows, while Merchant Quay development has recently completed 10 Golden Share homes. The scheme consists of homes which are sold at 80% of their market value, while buyers still own 100% of the property.

While a significant number of plots have already completed, all properties will be ready to move into by October.

Cllr Stuart McKenzie, Midlothian Cabinet member with responsibility for Housing, said: “There is a real and growing need for affordable homes in Midlothian. Midlothian Council is currently active on 13 sites, building 552 Council homes for our communities. Working in partnership with developers is an important source of new affordable housing and we are delighted to have contracted Barratt to build 53 homes for us at Roslin. This mix of flats and houses with two and three bedrooms are due to be delivered ahead of schedule.”

Heather Kiteley, Group Chief Executive of Harbour Homes, said: “We are pleased to have been part of this rewarding partnership which has created 43 new affordable homes in Leith, transforming disused brownfield sites into thriving communities. Demand for social and mid-market rent homes in the north of the city is especially high, and we are committed to providing brilliant places to live where they are needed most.”

Katie Smart, Director at Places for People Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Barratt Homes at Cammo Meadows in Edinburgh. At Places for People, we work to change lives by creating and supporting thriving communities and Cammo Meadows is no exception. Working with Barratt Homes we are thrilled to bring 114 new much-needed affordable homes to the area.”

Nick Wright, Development Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “Barratt and David Wilson have a strong track record in delivering affordable homes in the east of Scotland. This year alone, we are incredibly proud to be able to deliver 270 affordable homes across our Edinburgh and Lothian developments in partnership with our housing association and local authority partners.

“At Barratt Developments, we’re committed to building quality homes across the breadth of the country, including our East Scotland developments. These affordable homes will enhance the lives of those within the local community by creating modern, energy efficient accommodation in desirable locations.”

