Fife Flyers have confirmed their latest signing and he is Max Humitz who joins the Kirkcaldy club after scoring 25 goals in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in North America last season for Kalamazoo Wings and South Carolina Stingrays.

The 28-year-old American previously played four seasons for South A Lake Superior State University collecting 111 points in 149 games.

And the 5ft 9in centre ice of left wing’s professional career has also included stints with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tom Coolen, Flyers’ head coach, said: “Max was named to the All American Senior Team and has shown that he can score at the ECHL and AHL levels and we look forward to bringing those scoring and leadership skills to the Fife Flyers”.

Humitz commented: “I’m very excited to be part of the Fife organization. I can’t wait to get there to start the season and play in front of the passionate fans.”

PICTURE: courtesy of Fife Flyers

Like this: Like Loading...