A Veterinary Nurse who graduated from Edinburgh Napier University had a memorable time as her partner proposed outside the Usher Hall after the ceremony.

Shannon Ward collected her degree and then met her family at The Napier Graduate where boyfriend Jamie Carty asked for her hand in marriage. Everyone cheered and Shannon’s mum captured it all on video.

Shannon and Jamie

Shannon, from Consett in County Durham, said she had no inkling of what her other half had planned for her big day.

She said: “I had no idea! I even pointed out some jewellery I liked as we passed shops on the way here and he stayed quiet.

“My reaction…just shock and awe! Jamie has always said he wouldn’t propose to me in front of people, so it completely took me aback.

“It’s been such a great day.”

Jamie, from Darlington, County Durham, said he had a tough time keeping the idea quiet.

He said: “I was so nervous, but I just tried to focus on Shannon as I was saying the words – and not think about all the people around!

“I wanted it to happen somewhere which is already associated with so many wonderful memories. It made the nerves worthwhile.”

While the couple turn their attention to planning a wedding, Shannon is already putting her studies to good use, finding a job in Northumberland.

Shannon and Jamie

Like this: Like Loading...