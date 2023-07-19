Fife Flyers’ new coach Tom Coolen believes the signing of Finnish forward of Teemu Pulkkinen will bring grit and speed to the ambitious Elite League club.

Pulkkinen recently iced for GKS Katowice of the Polska Liga Hokejowa after spells with Herning Blue Fox in Denmark’s Superisligaen (Metal Ligaen) and Jukurit in Finland’s Liiga.

He is the sixth forward to sign. The 5ft 9in player said: “I am a versatile and can play in both offence and defence. I can play in the middle and on the wing.

“I expect a lot from myself this season.”

Coolen said: “Pulkkinen is a player that can play many roles. He has Finnish SMLiga experience and I see Teemu as a hard-working forward capable of playing on any line. “He has quality experience and shown that he can score at top levels of hockey.”

