Fife Flyers’ new coach Tom Coolen believes the signing of Finnish forward of Teemu Pulkkinen will bring grit and speed to the ambitious Elite League club.
Pulkkinen recently iced for GKS Katowice of the Polska Liga Hokejowa after spells with Herning Blue Fox in Denmark’s Superisligaen (Metal Ligaen) and Jukurit in Finland’s Liiga.
He is the sixth forward to sign. The 5ft 9in player said: “I am a versatile and can play in both offence and defence. I can play in the middle and on the wing.
“I expect a lot from myself this season.”
Coolen said: “Pulkkinen is a player that can play many roles. He has Finnish SMLiga experience and I see Teemu as a hard-working forward capable of playing on any line. “He has quality experience and shown that he can score at top levels of hockey.”
Dog of the Week – meet Lionel
Lionel Longlegs, a tender-hearted two-year-old Lurcher, is waiting for his chance to find a place to call home. This is a dog which loves people. He is very affectionate, thrives in being in the company of his favourite humans and would love to find new owners who are at home most of the day to…
Cricket final being played in Linlithgow tonight
Capital rivals Carlton and RH Corstorphine will contest the annual Masterton twenty:20 cricket final at Boghall, Linlithgow, on Wednesday with the former going for a remarkable 16th title since the competition was introduced in 1964. But RH Corstorphine, who last won in 2009, are optimistic of success even without George Munsey and Brandon McMullen who are…
Five things you need to know today
Festival of Politics Parliament may be in recess, but the 19th Festival of Politics will take place over three days, from 9 to 11 August at Holyrood. Extra events, run in partnership with the Edinburgh International Festival, will take place before, during and after these dates. Featuring events on politics, current affairs, social and environmental issues,…
Scottish charity is on the hunt for Edinburgh Health Walk Volunteers
Public invited to step forward to community roles after post-Covid decline Scotland’s national walking charity urges Edinburgh locals to become Volunteer Walk Leaders to lead Health Walks in the area. Paths for All supports a network of more than 800 short, social, and accessible low-level walks which are led by trained volunteers. However, since the…
Salmond is back on the Fringe
Former First Minister, Alex Salmond is coming back to the Fringe in a new show The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It! along with Succession star Brian Cox, CBE, and former Speaker John Bercow in the Speaker’s chair for a couple of nights each. The new show will be a head to head between…
Tallia’s on the tram
Singer and social media influencer, Tallia Storm and her radio show co-host Fat Brestovci went for a wee hurl on the Edinburgh tram which has a special wrap to publicise their new show. Tallia Storm launched the Capital FM Scotland tram in Edinburgh. The newly unveiled livery on the tram will be gracing Scotlands capital…