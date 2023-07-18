Sewage leak – advice is not to swim

Scottish Water announced at the end of last week that they were responding to a pump failure at their waste water pumping station in McDonald Road in Broughton.

They explained that their teams were “currently working to resolve the issue and will be installing temporary pumps and generators over Friday night and the weekend”.

The water company confirmed that they planned to turn the generators on after the work was complete on Saturday.

At the same time a spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “On Thursday 13th July, we were notified by Scottish Water of an issue with the McDonald Road Waste Water Pumping station in Broughton that has the potential to impact water quality at Portobello West and Central bathing waters.

“As a precaution, SEPA has updated the signage at the beach to advise members of the public to avoid bathing and paddling.

“We will continue to liaise with Scottish Water until the issue is resolved.”

Scottish Water have now updated us about the pump failure. A spokesperson said: “Our team repaired the fault at the McDonald Road waste water pumping station over the weekend and it is now back up and running.

“SEPA issued a precautionary advisory information notice to the public for Portobello Beach as a result of the fault on Friday.

“In addition to the repair, Scottish Water have also installed further contingency measures at the site to increase resilience during bathing season.”

SEPA say that they will issue an update on the position about swimming in the sea “as and when necessary” – but no update has been made yet.

Portobello New Years’ Day 2022

Lismore RFC

Lismore Rugby Football Club are looking for any women players to join their training sessions from Tuesday evening. The first training session takes place tonight at Inch Park Community Centre.

Pantries are good for you

The Local Pantry network has just published a report explaining that each time a member visits their Pantry they can save on average £21.

Pantries are community-based membership food hubs, which enable members to make substantial savings on their shopping. The new report, So Much More, provides the greatest detail yet on the impact they are having in many low-income neighbourhoods, in terms of household savings, reduced isolation, improved health and reduced food waste.

Read more here.

Consultation on traffic into Edinburgh

The council are consulting on transport using the Broxburn to Maybury transport corridor to come into the city.

The consultation will run over the summer about a project to connect communities with major employment, education, healthcare and leisure opportunities.

This really means they are looking at ways of improving public transport and active travel links on the west of the city between Broxburn and Maybury. Anyone who cycles that route knows it is not cycle-friendly at various points.

Although much of the introduction to this is complete transport geek speak this is in essence what the council is aiming for:

Reducing bus journey times by 15% in the next six years

improving quality of cycling infrastructure to reduce cycling times by 10% in the next six years

reduce walking times for pedestrians on the A8/A89 corridor

Have your say here.

