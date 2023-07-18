Sewage leak – advice is not to swim
Scottish Water announced at the end of last week that they were responding to a pump failure at their waste water pumping station in McDonald Road in Broughton.
They explained that their teams were “currently working to resolve the issue and will be installing temporary pumps and generators over Friday night and the weekend”.
The water company confirmed that they planned to turn the generators on after the work was complete on Saturday.
At the same time a spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “On Thursday 13th July, we were notified by Scottish Water of an issue with the McDonald Road Waste Water Pumping station in Broughton that has the potential to impact water quality at Portobello West and Central bathing waters.
“As a precaution, SEPA has updated the signage at the beach to advise members of the public to avoid bathing and paddling.
“We will continue to liaise with Scottish Water until the issue is resolved.”
Scottish Water have now updated us about the pump failure. A spokesperson said: “Our team repaired the fault at the McDonald Road waste water pumping station over the weekend and it is now back up and running.
“SEPA issued a precautionary advisory information notice to the public for Portobello Beach as a result of the fault on Friday.
“In addition to the repair, Scottish Water have also installed further contingency measures at the site to increase resilience during bathing season.”
SEPA say that they will issue an update on the position about swimming in the sea “as and when necessary” – but no update has been made yet.
Lismore RFC
Lismore Rugby Football Club are looking for any women players to join their training sessions from Tuesday evening. The first training session takes place tonight at Inch Park Community Centre.
Pantries are good for you
The Local Pantry network has just published a report explaining that each time a member visits their Pantry they can save on average £21.
Pantries are community-based membership food hubs, which enable members to make substantial savings on their shopping. The new report, So Much More, provides the greatest detail yet on the impact they are having in many low-income neighbourhoods, in terms of household savings, reduced isolation, improved health and reduced food waste.
Consultation on traffic into Edinburgh
The council are consulting on transport using the Broxburn to Maybury transport corridor to come into the city.
The consultation will run over the summer about a project to connect communities with major employment, education, healthcare and leisure opportunities.
This really means they are looking at ways of improving public transport and active travel links on the west of the city between Broxburn and Maybury. Anyone who cycles that route knows it is not cycle-friendly at various points.
Although much of the introduction to this is complete transport geek speak this is in essence what the council is aiming for:
- Reducing bus journey times by 15% in the next six years
- improving quality of cycling infrastructure to reduce cycling times by 10% in the next six years
- reduce walking times for pedestrians on the A8/A89 corridor
Subscribe to the Edinburgh Reporter
Please do consider subscribing to our monthly newspaper which comes out on the first of every month. If you do then it helps us to keep producing the paper and to maintain news for free for everyone online and in our newsletters.
Click on the image of our July front page below to sign up.
New Scottish galleries to open in September
The new areas at The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) have been under construction since 2018 in a £38.62 million building project, but now the wait is over and the new galleries will open on 30 September. The extension into former office space and excavations to open new areas beneath the galleries will use the…
Continue Reading New Scottish galleries to open in September
Pantries mean better health and savings for thousands
More than 2,200 people in 750 Edinburgh households are enjoying the financial and health benefits of community Pantry membership, new research published today reveals. The So Much More report looks at the impact of the Your Local Pantry network, which includes 100 Pantries across all four nations of the UK. Six of those are in…
Continue Reading Pantries mean better health and savings for thousands
Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record
Fife Flyers have confirmed their latest signing and he is Max Humitz who joins the Kirkcaldy club after scoring 25 goals in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in North America last season for Kalamazoo Wings and South Carolina Stingrays. The 28-year-old American previously played four seasons for South A Lake Superior State University collecting 111 points…
Continue Reading Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record
What next for songbird Elyssa after The Voice Kids?
An Edinburgh schoolgirl singer who wowed the star coaches on The Voice Kids UK, now hopes to form a girl group with fellow contestants. Elyssa Tait, 13, stunned judges Pixie Lott, Will.i.am, Ronan Keating and Danny Jones with her rendition of Ella Henderson’s Everything I Didn’t Say in the blind audition stage. She won the hearts…
Continue Reading What next for songbird Elyssa after The Voice Kids?
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Tomorrow Is Not Promised
This is a Fringe debut of new work – a story of one woman’s journey through grief to hope. Tomorrow Is Not Promised is a co-production between New Slang Productions, The Lowry, Salford and Sustained Theatre Up North. Written and directed by Tian Glasgow, this new theatre show follows one woman’s journey through grief. The…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Tomorrow Is Not Promised
Fringe at Prestonfield – anyone for Tea with Biggins?
Christopher Biggins joins a stellar line up this August in The Fringe at Prestonfield, and he is looking for some more guests for his afternoon show. He invites everyone to have Tea with Biggins at 4pm each day during the run from 18 to 27 August when he will be in conversation with the likes…
Continue Reading Fringe at Prestonfield – anyone for Tea with Biggins?