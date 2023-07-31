Faith is a member of the Edinburgh Festival of The Sacred Arts committee, who, with friend Peter Holloway, are putting on a drama production which will see a contemporary twist on Twelfth Century ‘The Mystery Plays’.
There will be two performances happening on Sunday 13 August at the St Vincent’s Chapel Undercroft in Stockbridge. Performance times are 3.30-4.45pm and 7-8.15pm.
The cellar-like space was surprisingly bright, and the pale concrete shone with powerful overhead bulbs. Occupying the space, were the sounds of quiet rustlings of paper and pens held by about four-to-five young people in tables of 3 or 4 discussing ideas, and inspecting scripts with earnest concentration.
On the venue, Faith said: “I just love this space. It looks like an underground car park. It’s very dusty – makes everybody cough! We’re going to use torches and things and projections. It’s quite minimalist.”
Faith, who is a drama practitioner with over 30 years’ experience in Drama departments in high schools and Conservatoire Drama training believes that drama offers creative opportunities for students to express themselves, fostering mutual respect and a shared purpose.
As a member of the Edinburgh Festival of The Sacred Arts, Faith was told by the committee of an interest to put on a religious-themed performance this time last year.
Faith said: “I said, okay, I could do something. And they said: “Would you do something on The Mysteries?” (because they are a church based religious space). I said, ‘Okay, can we do a modern version? And they said yes.”
Taking a short break from the day’s workshop, Faith explained the origin of The Mystery Plays.
“The Twelfth Century plays were performed historically in the North of England during the Twelfth Century. Places such as Chester, York and Coventry were primary locations for workmen to translate Bible stories for the masses.
“Because people couldn’t read. People couldn’t understand latin, and the services were in latin. They didn’t know what was going on, they didn’t know about the Bible. So – this was a way. It resulted in an annual festival of plays, translating Bible stories by trades’ guilds at the time. Boat builders did Noah. The nail-makers did The Resurrection. There were sort of links between the guilds and the stories.”
Asked about the casting process, Faith said: “Some of them knew each other, some didn’t. Some of them are a family of two or three and some just signed up – bravely!”
The creator of the five adaptations is Peter Holloway. A BA Durham graduate, Peter’s passion for the mystery plays derived from an interest in medieval music and drama.
Peter said: “I’ve taken these mediaeval plays, and tried to give them a contemporary resonance. So for example, with Noah’s Flood, which is a Bible story, we’re looking at climate change. And then at the moment, you can see that the groups are working on the Flight to Egypt, so we’re looking at the refugee crisis.
“So it’s about sort of giving a contemporary spin on these old stories, and making it relevant for young people.”
The contemporary recasting of NOAH reflects climate change, SHEPHERDS features a shepherd family on a hike. In FLIGHT the refugee crisis will play a focal theme, JERUSALEM presents The Last Days in Jerusalem, and RESURRECTION concludes the performance.
He said: “We’re really excited. I just met the cast yesterday. They’re all so talented and full of ideas. So I’m sure they’re going to change it and kind of make it their own production.”
With over three decades of experience working in performing arts departments in secondary education, as well as leading community and outreach projects in Lincolnshire and Surrey, Peter has worked with actors and directors to ensure work is contemporary and relevant. He is currently working freelance and developing a website that aims to widen engagement with the arts.
The Mysteries – Reimagined is part of The Edinburgh Festival of The Sacred Arts
- The Undercroft, St Vincent’s Chapel, Stockbridge, EH3 6SQ (venue 197).
- Tickets: £10 under 16s £5.
- Booking information can be found online or on the Edinburgh Fringe website
- Tckets will also be available on the door. Performance running time: 1hr15 mins.
Injury worries for Farke after Hearts friendly
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke saw his two main strikers leave the field at Tynecastle during the game on Sunday which they won 1-0, both nursing injuries. Reports suggest the manager is unlikely to change his transfer plans as the Yorkshire side head into the competitive season. French striker Georginio Rutter left the field in…
Continue Reading Injury worries for Farke after Hearts friendly
Performers arrive for the 2023 Tattoo
The cast of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have arrived in Edinburgh for this year’s Show, Stories, and have been given a very Scottish welcome. Performers from Trinidad and Tobago, the United States, Norway, and Switzerland were greeted at Edinburgh Airport by Tattoo Performers. The cast will settle into their accommodation before making their way…
Royal College of Nursing event this August
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is to host the second in a series of talks discussing Learning Disability Nursing in Edinburgh. The free event will take place at RCN Headquarters in Edinburgh at 5.30pm where audiences can view the exhibition “Care or Control?”. The exhibition narrates the journey of learning disability nursing over the…
Companies House in Edinburgh will not reopen
The UK Government has confirmed an earlier announcement that the physical public counter at Companies House in Edinburgh is not to reopen. Instead any papers for companies registered in Scotland will be sent to Cardiff after 31 October. If documents are sent to the Edinburgh address after that date they will be redirected and could…
Continue Reading Companies House in Edinburgh will not reopen
Five things you need to know today
Cole-Hamilton’s claims “simply inaccurate” Our Sunday long read outlines the claims by Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton over what he described as a “special dispensation” for the purposes of democracy allegedly given to him by then Justice Secretary to convene a meeting in the Gyle Park in August 2020, but in respect of which there…
Smart savings on townhouse living
Allanwater Homes is offering savings on selected Deveron 2 and Findhorn Townhouses. The house builder is offering incentives on selected luxury three and four bedroom townhouses at its Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron. The exciting development, offering thoughtfully designed luxury homes, within the former grounds of the historic Mill Buildings, features a central courtyard landscaped…