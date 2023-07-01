Mad or just angry – she’s certainly alone. Jazz icon Zelda Fitzgerald is locked up in a mental hospital and has just hours to live.
Award-winning actress Catherine D. DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay will premiere their new version of The Last Flapper by William Luce at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The play is set during the final hours of woman famed as a wild, fun-loving socialite, novelist, painter and playwright. She and her husband F Scott Fitzgerald, were simultaneously celebrated as icons and damned as enfants terribles of the Jazz Age.
Playful, candid and poignant, The Last Flapper allows Zelda to speak for herself, rather than have others bend her story to their own purposes – as happened in her life and after her death.
Based on her own letters and stories it asks the questions that others, including the medics who subjected her to inhumane treatments.
- Did her husband steal her words?
- Did he claim she was insane just to gain his freedom?
- Can a woman ever decide her own fate?
While the play is historical, the issues it tackles are anything but history.
Playing Zelda in Luce’s one woman show fulfils a long-held ambition for DuBord, who lived yards from the Fitzgeralds’ former home in St. Paul, Minnesota.
She said: “I fell in love with the show when I was 16. I was born right around the corner from the Fitzgerald house, so when I found this play about her letters and writing, I was immediately sucked in.
“The show has undertones of a woman’s right to her own medical decisions. Zelda did not have that. She was trying to find her voice in a world that was not ready to hear from women.
“That was in the 1920s–1940s. Time has passed but progress has only been limited, indeed it can feel like we are sliding backwards. The echoes of the past are highly relevant today, which is why I decided on this project.”
Greenside at Riddle’s Court. Tickets here.
Water retailer buoys young people with early career support
Business Stream achieves Young Person’s Guarantee employer status. One of the UK’s largest water retailers has been recognised for its continuous commitment to supporting young people and early careers. Business Stream is the first water retailer to achieve Young Person’s Guarantee employer status, highlighting its commitment to supporting young individuals at the start of their…
Continue Reading Water retailer buoys young people with early career support
Road works in Edinburgh this week
The City of Edinburgh Council’s traffic department @EdinTravel tries hard to keep us all advised about the traffic hot spots in the city, and to keep traffic here moving. This is the list of roads where you might encounter some disruption in the week to come when many city centre streets will be closed due…
Flyers re-build is well under way says new coach
Fife Flyers new coach Tom Coolen assured success-hungry fans that his team building for the new season is well under way. The newcomer already has top netminder Shane Owen in his line-up next season and his Canadian countryman was outstanding last term. Coolen (pictured) believes Owen is the best in the Elite League and the…
Continue Reading Flyers re-build is well under way says new coach
Award winning Company Bakery fulfils the knead for larger premises with move to Eskmills
Plans include new café at Eskmills business campus in Musselburgh. A bakery which supplies some of Scotland’s leading delis, cafés, restaurants and hotels is making a six figure investment in relocating to East Lothian’s largest serviced business campus. Wholesale supplier of breads and pastries to respected cheesemonger I.J. Mellis and a raft of highly-rated foodie…
Continue Reading Award winning Company Bakery fulfils the knead for larger premises with move to Eskmills
Bull leads renewables charge at Edinburgh firm
The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has stepped up its transition into sustainable energy with the appointment of Rick Bull as Renewables Technical Sales Manager. Most recently with the UK’s largest electrical wholesaler Edmundson Electrical as manager of the firm’s GreenTech renewables wing in Gala, which saw him specialise in Solar PV and battery storage, Bull…
Continue Reading Bull leads renewables charge at Edinburgh firm
Some historic Edinburgh dates in July
The Membership Secretary of the Old Edinburgh Club takes a look back at some of the more notable happenings in Edinburgh during the month of July over the centuries. 4 July 1stIn 1505, the kirkmaster and brethren of the surgeons and barbers (Incorporation of Barbers and Surgeons) presented a formal request to the provost, bailies,…