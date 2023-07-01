Business Stream achieves Young Person’s Guarantee employer status.

One of the UK’s largest water retailers has been recognised for its continuous commitment to supporting young people and early careers.

Business Stream is the first water retailer to achieve Young Person’s Guarantee employer status, highlighting its commitment to supporting young individuals at the start of their careers.

The 350-strong business has pledged to build on its work to support young people and their development within the workforce, following the launch of its ambitious Making a Positive Difference vision in 2019.

Since then it has offered roles to 25 modern apprentices as well as supported 18 high school students through a partnership with social mobility charity, Career Ready, which sees the water firm provide paid work experience placements and career mentoring opportunities to young people in their final years of school.

Most recently, Edinburgh-headquartered Business Stream has supported the Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Skills Academy, with ‘Preparing for the World of Work’ sessions at its local school, Forrester High School.

The Scottish Government-backed Young Person’s Guarantee initiative was designed to help stem a surge in youth unemployment post-pandemic and aims to provide every 16-24-year-old in Scotland with an opportunity through jobs, apprenticeships, further or higher education, or training.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive of Business Stream, commented: “It’s vital that young people are given opportunities to develop their skills and take their first steps towards achieving their career goals. As an employer, we believe we have a responsibility to bring forward opportunities and support people from diverse backgrounds, to help foster a vibrant workforce of the future.

“We’re really proud to secure Young Person Guarantee status and of the support we’ve provided so far. We’re now focused on the future and how we can offer opportunities to even more young people across the UK”.

Since launching its vision to make a positive difference to its customers, its people, the environment, and its local communities in 2019, the water retailer has launched more than 30 new initiatives to bring its vision to life. This has included developing its partnership with Career Ready and delivering its primary school outreach programme.

Originally created in 2006 to offer best in class water services to businesses in Scotland, Business Stream later acquired the non-household customer base of Southern Water and Yorkshire Water Business Services, doubling its market share. Business Stream has its HQ in Edinburgh, as well as a presence in Worthing, West Sussex and in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Jo Dow of Business Stream

Like this: Like Loading...