Two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea – can Tibeh get him to change his mind?
Canadian “masters of slapstick” (The Scotsman) and multiple international award-winners Les Foutoukours make a welcome return to the Edinburgh Fringe with Brotipo.
It’s a hit show packed with comedy, fabulous tricks and superb acrobatics – plus singing, dancing and bright costumes.
Non-stop entertainment for children and families, it’s a fast-paced colourful show about the value of friendship and the importance of learning to work together.
There’s lots of laughter as the audience follows the clowns through the ups and downs of their relationship – and the even bigger ups and downs of their acrobatics, handstands, diabolo displays and balancing acts.
Les Foutoukours bring the spirit of the Big Top to smaller, more intimate venues (in this case the Piccolo spiegeltent) as part of their mission to remind audiences of the delight of traditional circus clowns.
Brotipo is a festival favourite around the world having toured 18 countries from France, Germany and Italy to Mexico and China and won eight public choice awards since 2015.
- Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, Piccolo (Venue 3)
- Time: 13:30
- Dates: 3 August preview. 4-13, 15-20, 22-27 August
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Ticket prices: Full £12.50 and £11.50 concessions
- Advisory: Age 5+ (6 and older)
- Tickets https://tickets.edfringe.com
Capital Coffee – Little Fitzroy
Little Fitzroy in Easter Road is a top destination for coffee lovers in the city. I’m often asked what I consider to be the best place for specialty coffee in Edinburgh. This includes those already familiar with specialty coffee. I’m also asked by people from other countries who have grown up with a different style…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Last Flapper
Mad or just angry – she’s certainly alone. Jazz icon Zelda Fitzgerald is locked up in a mental hospital and has just hours to live. Award-winning actress Catherine D. DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay will premiere their new version of The Last Flapper by William Luce at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The play is set during…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Last Flapper
Water retailer buoys young people with early career support
Business Stream achieves Young Person’s Guarantee employer status. One of the UK’s largest water retailers has been recognised for its continuous commitment to supporting young people and early careers. Business Stream is the first water retailer to achieve Young Person’s Guarantee employer status, highlighting its commitment to supporting young individuals at the start of their…
Continue Reading Water retailer buoys young people with early career support
Road works in Edinburgh this week
The City of Edinburgh Council’s traffic department @EdinTravel tries hard to keep us all advised about the traffic hot spots in the city, and to keep traffic here moving. This is the list of roads where you might encounter some disruption in the week to come when many city centre streets will be closed due…
Flyers re-build is well under way says new coach
Fife Flyers new coach Tom Coolen assured success-hungry fans that his team building for the new season is well under way. The newcomer already has top netminder Shane Owen in his line-up next season and his Canadian countryman was outstanding last term. Coolen (pictured) believes Owen is the best in the Elite League and the…
Continue Reading Flyers re-build is well under way says new coach
Award winning Company Bakery fulfils the knead for larger premises with move to Eskmills
Plans include new café at Eskmills business campus in Musselburgh. A bakery which supplies some of Scotland’s leading delis, cafés, restaurants and hotels is making a six figure investment in relocating to East Lothian’s largest serviced business campus. Wholesale supplier of breads and pastries to respected cheesemonger I.J. Mellis and a raft of highly-rated foodie…
Continue Reading Award winning Company Bakery fulfils the knead for larger premises with move to Eskmills