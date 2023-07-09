At the beginning of August Fringe venue 69 will open its doors for three days to allow everyone to see inside the studios used by talented artisans and artists.

There are four floors in the building which was formerly home to a seed merchant built in 1931 with 53 studios and more than 70 artists who will display their work for sale. The frontage has an original stone from 1715 offering a nod to the long history of the site which was formerly Carpenters Land.

The building became a studio complex two decades ago and now offers an unusual shopping experience with contemporary art, design and crafts.

There is a wide array of things to see and buy including sculpture, metalwork, jewellery arts, knits and weaving. Resident designers will show off everything from their award-winning illustrations to bespoke kilts.

With sustainability on everyone’s lips two jewellers Eleanor Simms and Fiona Luing reuse and recycle all their materials to create earth-conscious wearable works of art.

Opening Night 4 August 2023 from 6pm to 9pm Saturday and Sunday 5 to 6 August open 10am to 5pm. Pop up café and drinks by Moonwake Beer and Leith Spirits.

Coburg House Studios

15 Coburg Street

EH6 6ET

www.coburghouse.co.uk

https://w3w.co/lamp.second.asks

