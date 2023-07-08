Lucas Chiodo and Troy Lajeunesse have become the first signings made by new Fife Flyers coach Tom Coolen and they both come well-recommended.

Chiodo from Churchill, Ontario, joins the Kirkcaldy club following a season in the Alps Hockey League made up of teams from Austria, Italy and Slovenia with Merano where he totaled 42 points in 35 games.

Prior to his season in Merano, the 24-year-old played with Sterzing (2021-22 season), and Fassa (2019-20 season), both in the

Alps Hockey League and, in his junior hockey career, Lucas had five years of success with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League before moving to the Ottawa 67’s to finish the 2018-19 season.

Chiodo pledged: “I’ll will give it my all every game to help the team win.” Coolen commente: ”Lucas is a very exciting player and a great passer. He sees the ice as well as anyone I have watched in recent years. He has great puck control and will be a dangerous player.”



Lajeunesse is a 26-year-old forward from Dokis, Ontario, and brings experience playing university-level hockey with the University of Prince Edward Island, followed by a ten-game stint in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Coach Coolen said: ”Troy comes to Europe for the first time this season. He was the top scorer at the University of Prince Edward Island, a 1st team All Star, and the Atlantic Conference MVP. I have only received positive endorsements from the many coaches I have spoken to regarding Troy. He is a determined player and excellent skater, coming off an outstanding season in a very competitive league.”

