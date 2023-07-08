Cab Direct Championship: Glasgow Tigers 51, Redcar Bears 39.

Evergreen Chris Harris was outstanding as Glasgow Allied Vehicles Tigers beat the Bears 51-39 in a Cab Direct Championship clash at Ashfield Stadium.

Harris powered to a 15-point maximum while former Edinburgh Monarchs and Berwick Bandits star Claus Vissing also produced an excellent paid 14 display.

Tigers captain Tom Brennan was still clearly suffering from the effects of illness and injury but Tigers had enough strength in depth to outgun the plucky Bears.

Brown said: “It was a gutsy performance and they had to work hard to beat the Bears. A few of the boys are below par, but they dug deep to get a very important result against a top team.”

Tigers have now won five in a row in the league and Brown said the Glasgow club needed that result after being mugged 62-28 by Poole Pirates in the BSN Sereies Final, first-leg, on the south coast in midweek.

Brown said: “Chris was fantastic again. He really held the performance together and set the tone coming from third to first in Heat 1. The racing was so good again and we’ve thankfully put a smile back on the faces of the fans.

“We’ve got a massive week ahead with trips to Plymouth and Birmingham and this is a really good boost.”

Glasgow 51: Chris Harris 15, Claus Vissing 13+1, Ben Basso 9, Tom Brennan 5+1, Marcin Nowak 4+1, Ace Pijper 3+1, Lee Complin 2.

Redcar 39: Charles Wright 9, Danyon Hume 7+1, Erik Riss 6, Jason Edwards 5+1, Danny King 5, Connor Bailey 4+1, Luke Harrison 2.



PICTURE: Claus Vissing has a scary moment as he leads Heat 10 from Charles Wright and Tom Brennan by Taylor Lanning and courtesy of Glasgow Allied Vehicles Tigers.

