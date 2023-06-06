The Travelling Gallery will begin its second season programme for 2023 with a visit to Calton Hill on Thursday from noon to 6pm.

The programme takes a new approach to touring with environmental concerns and community partnerships at the forefront.

The new exhibition High on the Summit Ridge by Gabecare is a collaborative project by Rachel Adams and Tessa Lynch investigating the domestic mess of 21st century living.

Claire Craig, Curator of Travelling Gallery, said: “We are so excited to take Gabecare’s exhibition to audiences across Scotland. Tessa Lynch and Rachel Adams have made a really enjoyable exhibition which also raises important questions around unpaid labour and care. I can’t wait to discuss the artwork and themes with our visitors.”

Gabecare take their name from little known American inventor Francis Gabe who devoted much of her life to designing and building the world’s one and only self-cleaning home. In an attempt to rid herself of the thankless, unpaid, and never-ending housework, Gabe used her own money and construction skills to develop and build a house that cleaned, rinsed, and dried everything from the dishes in the cupboard to clothes in the wardrobe. She eventually received a patent for her design in 1984.

Exploring the unpaid labour that goes into housework, Gabecare draw our attention to who carries out the care and maintenance at home (tidying is a task that is noticed when it’s not done but unnoticed when it’s done) while at the same time managing to embrace and even celebrate the continual messiness of our daily lives. Taking inspiration from social history and the evolution of housework, Gabecare have created an enjoyable installation which provokes storytelling and memories from our own families while also digging deeper and questioning the economy around housework and care.

The exhibition includes some objects chosen by the artists from the social history collection held by Museums and Galleries Edinburgh.

After its visit to Edinburgh the Travelling Gallery goes around Scotland before coming back to the capital later in the year on

15 August from 10.00am – 4:00pm at WHALE Arts

16 August from 10.00am – 4:00pm at The Ripple

18 August from 10.00am – 4.00pm at Bridgend Farmhouse

Western Isles, in partnership with An Lanntair

Argyll & Bute, in partnership with TALC

West Dunbartonshire, in partnership with West Dunbartonshire Council

Scottish Borders, in partnership with Borders Live

North Lanarkshire, in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council

Falkirk, in partnership with Falkirk Community Trust

Edinburgh, in partnership with Edinburgh Art Festival

Travelling Gallery is a ‘not for profit’ organisation, regularly funded by Creative Scotland and supported by The City of Edinburgh Council.

