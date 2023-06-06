University of Edinburgh’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three sporting icons from the worlds of diving, judo and rifle shooting have been inducted into the University’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Grace Reid is one of Scotland’s, and Great Britain’s, most decorated divers.

Sarah Adlington is a six time British Champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medal winning Judoka.

Seonaid McIntosh is a World and European Champion, and Britain’s most successful ever rifle female shooter.

Tourist tax

The Scottish Government is framing up legislation to enact the tourist levy of around £2 a night with a cap on each tourist of seven nights.

Meanwhile the council leader has expressed his opinion about how the monies should be spent – there could be anything between £5 and £35 million raised from the measure.

Travelling Gallery

The Travelling Gallery will begin its summer tour from Edinburgh on Thursday when it stages an exhibition on Calton Hill from noon until 6pm.

Gabecare – packet of Carbolic soap. Photo Bart Urbanski

Capital Collections

A new album created on Capital Collections documents the Trams to Newhaven tram construction project.

The pictures were taken and kindly donated by Brian Patton, who is a library supporter and lifelong tram enthusiast.

Brian said: “I was born in Glasgow, to families who came from the Isle of Bute and the north of Ireland. This naturally resulted in many trips on Clyde and MacBrayne steamers and on the Irish ships, usually Lairds Isle. It also brought close acquaintance with the tramways of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast and, later, Dundee, Aberdeen and south London. These were then all efficient people movers and, as a wee boy, I was surprised and indeed horrified later to learn that Manchester and Dublin had scrapped their trams and that Belfast, Liverpool and London were following suit.

“During a boring English lesson, a friend showed me, under a desk, a magazine that dealt with trams and so I became an avid reader of ‘Modern Tramway’ and an enthusiastic member of the publisher, the Light Railway Transport League.”

And we will bring you some photos and footage later of our first trip on the tram down Leith Walk…

The date for Trams to Newhaven to open to passengers is noon on 7 June 2023 PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

PHOTO Ross Nixon

