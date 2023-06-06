University of Edinburgh’s Sports Hall of Fame
Three sporting icons from the worlds of diving, judo and rifle shooting have been inducted into the University’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Grace Reid is one of Scotland’s, and Great Britain’s, most decorated divers.
Sarah Adlington is a six time British Champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medal winning Judoka.
Seonaid McIntosh is a World and European Champion, and Britain’s most successful ever rifle female shooter.
Tourist tax
The Scottish Government is framing up legislation to enact the tourist levy of around £2 a night with a cap on each tourist of seven nights.
Meanwhile the council leader has expressed his opinion about how the monies should be spent – there could be anything between £5 and £35 million raised from the measure.
Travelling Gallery
The Travelling Gallery will begin its summer tour from Edinburgh on Thursday when it stages an exhibition on Calton Hill from noon until 6pm.
Capital Collections
A new album created on Capital Collections documents the Trams to Newhaven tram construction project.
The pictures were taken and kindly donated by Brian Patton, who is a library supporter and lifelong tram enthusiast.
Brian said: “I was born in Glasgow, to families who came from the Isle of Bute and the north of Ireland. This naturally resulted in many trips on Clyde and MacBrayne steamers and on the Irish ships, usually Lairds Isle. It also brought close acquaintance with the tramways of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast and, later, Dundee, Aberdeen and south London. These were then all efficient people movers and, as a wee boy, I was surprised and indeed horrified later to learn that Manchester and Dublin had scrapped their trams and that Belfast, Liverpool and London were following suit.
“During a boring English lesson, a friend showed me, under a desk, a magazine that dealt with trams and so I became an avid reader of ‘Modern Tramway’ and an enthusiastic member of the publisher, the Light Railway Transport League.”
You can see all the photos in his collection here.
You can see all the photos in his collection here.
Transport Minister steps down
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart has offered his resignation to the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, citing health-related reasons for his decision. Mr Stewart previously served as the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning from 2016 , and Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care from 2021, and he was appointed Transport Minister in March 2023.…
Christmas and Hogmanay to be offered as one contract
After earning only tens of thousands from the previous Christmas contract, the council has had a rethink about the way the festive events are run in future. The council now say that the best way forward for the Winter Festivals is to award the contracts for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and Christmas events as one deal from…
Lord Provost begins the 2050 Edinburgh City Vision conversation afresh
The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge welcomed a couple of hundred school pupils along with some representatives from local businesses to Edinburgh College on Monday, where the conversation about what Edinburgh should look like in 2050 was begun anew. 2050 Edinburgh City Vision is a conversation which began in 2016 and, after an interruption…
Travelling Gallery hits the road
The Travelling Gallery will begin its second season programme for 2023 with a visit to Calton Hill on Thursday from noon to 6pm. The programme takes a new approach to touring with environmental concerns and community partnerships at the forefront. The new exhibition High on the Summit Ridge by Gabecare is a collaborative project by…
Volunteers’ Week – one volunteer is helping Voiceability
A University of Edinburgh graduate has spoken during Volunteers’ Week about why he decided to volunteer in the city for a voice and rights charity. Barney Bussell – who lives in the Newington area – has been volunteering since April for VoiceAbility, which supports people to be heard in decisions about their health, care and…
Hot tip – Durbar Indian Kitchen is open now
There’s a new kid on the block in Shandwick Place – Durbar Indian Kitchen. This is brought to you by the team who run one of my favourite Asian restaurants in Edinburgh, The Khukuri Nepalese Restaurant at West Maitland Street. It’s a brave person who takes on another failed Indian restaurant, but that’s exactly what…
