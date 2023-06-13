TRAM TEAM STANDS READY FOR DUO’S HOMECOMING GIGS

There was certainly ‘Sunshine on Leith’ last week for the launch of a new tram route to Newhaven, and with services now up and running in the area, fans of Scotland’s most famous rock and pop duo can enjoy convenient travel to their shows over the weekend.

The Proclaimers will take to the stage at Leith Links on Saturday and Sunday and the new Foot of the Walk stop is just a short walk from the venue. With services from every seven minutes, the Edinburgh Trams team stands ready to help thousands of people to make the most of the brothers’ homecoming gigs.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “The Proclaimers are amongst the most influential Scottish artist of our time, and we want to make sure fans enjoy hassle-free travel to their shows. This will help them to concentrate on enjoying their favourite hits, such as I’m Going to Be (500 miles) and Letter from America, rather than worrying about being stuck in traffic or finding a parking space.

“As an added bonus, those driving from beyond the city can leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which offers plenty of free spaces, before completing their journey by tram.”

Anyone using the tram can also take advantage of the operator’s popular ‘Day Tripper’ ticket which allows unlimited tram journeys between Ingliston Park & Ride and Newhaven for up to two adults and three children for just £8.

The ‘Day Tripper’ ticket and other money-saving deals can be purchased in advance and downloaded onto a smart device or printed out to show Edinburgh Trams friendly team. Further details can be found here.

The Proclaimers will be the main headline act amongst a spectacular line-up of live music during the Leith Links Festival, and you can read more about the weekend activities here.

