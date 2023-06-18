The Scottish Government is launching a prospectus paper “Building a New Scotland” this week.
This is the fourth in a series of proposals for a new constitution to be developed by the people of Scotland and its elected parliament in an independent country. The drafting of a new constitution is regarded as pivotal with rights to healthcare, strikes and an adequate standard of living paramount.
The Scottish Government favours a constitution which would include:
- recognition of the NHS in Scotland, giving the right to access a system of health care, available free at the point of need
- stronger protections for human rights and equality, including upholding and fulfilling the right to an adequate standard of living as defined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
- the right for workers to take industrial action
- a constitutional ban on nuclear weapons being based in Scotland
First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Our proposals would provide an opportunity for people in Scotland to shape the newly independent country and create a permanent, modern, written constitution to describe the type of country Scotland would be and how it would be governed. Successive UK Governments have taken Scotland in the wrong direction and with independence we would radically shift where power lies and put it back in the hands of the people who live in Scotland.
“The constitution would set out how democracy, rights and equality would be at the heart of everything we do as an independent nation. It will see the introduction of a constitutional right to heath care available at the point of need, a right to an adequate standard of living as defined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and protection for workers to take industrial action. And, what we will not see under these proposals, are nuclear weapons on the Clyde. This proposed constitution would ban nuclear weapons from an Independent Scotland.
“With rights in Scotland under threat as never before, because of the actions of the UK Government, and the Scottish Parliament being undermined, independence has never been more urgent or essential.”
Museum unveils new commission – a little black dress by VIN + OMI
A new exhibition which opens at the National Museum of Scotland in July – Beyond the Little Black Dress – will include a new commission for the National Collection. The commission is a dress by designers and climate activists VIN + OMI which includes horsehair and nettles from Highgrove, the private residence of Their Majesties…
Continue Reading Museum unveils new commission – a little black dress by VIN + OMI
Scotland at the forefront of Labour’s energy plan but Tories not so sure
Labour say they have a world leading plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030, and the plan will be “made in Scotland”. But the Scottish Conservatives have said that the Labour plans on energy are ruinous for the oil and gas industry. Keir Starmer is in Scotland this morning pledging the green…
Continue Reading Scotland at the forefront of Labour’s energy plan but Tories not so sure
Old Manor appoints new manager
NEW OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR THE OLD MANOR HOTEL Samantha Slight joins the Front of House team as the hotel refurbishment is brought to a close As it continues with a major refurbishment of many of its key public areas, the Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links has announced that it has appointed a new Operations…
Former Highland Show Chair awarded MBE in Birthday Honours
Bill Gray who is the immediate past Chair of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List. Mr Gray is a farm and estate manager at Preston Hall, and has been honoured “for outstanding service to agriculture, charity and the community in Scotland”. He served as chair…
Continue Reading Former Highland Show Chair awarded MBE in Birthday Honours
Shish – Cool alcohol free Turkish restaurant
Shish is a new, upmarket Turkish-style restaurant, within spitting distance of the university and the nearby mosque opened on Potterrow. Born out of a desire to create a hub as the heart of the home, centred around the hearth where cooking and families come together and share in the occasion, the spacious restaurant lends itself…
Continue Reading Shish – Cool alcohol free Turkish restaurant
Financial fitness with nutritional wellbeing
The cost of living crisis continues to have an impact on the affordability of healthier diets for so many of us. Healthy Eating Week is organised by the British Nutrition Foundation, focused on providing free, evidence-based advice and support for everyone who wants to find their way to eating a healthier diet regardless of these…
Continue Reading Financial fitness with nutritional wellbeing