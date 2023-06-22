The Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, will tell farmers on Thursday morning that there will be new conditions for farming support payments from 2025.

This is aimed at helping more Scottish farmers and crofters cut emissions and help tackle climate change.

At that point those receiving the payments will have to adopt the following practices in order to qualify:

a ‘Whole Farm Plan’ which will include soil testing, animal health and welfare declaration, carbon audits, biodiversity audits and supported business planning

protections for peatlands and wetlands to help farmers restore these vital habitats to sequester more carbon

meet new conditions to the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme to help cut emissions intensity and make beef production more efficient

Before speaking at the Quality Meat Scotland Breakfast at the show which begins two days of engagements for her, Ms Gougeon said: “As we take urgent action to tackle the climate emergency, I am determined to ensure that high quality food production is maintained. Unlike in England, there will be no cliff edges in support – I am committed to maintaining direct payments and supporting our nation’s producers through a just transition.

“An updated version of the route map has been published today. It contains much more information on what will change from 2025. It makes clear that our transition will be a just one – some things won’t change before a new framework for support is implemented beyond 2026.

“These changes will only work if as many farmers and crofters as possible take part. So alongside the route map, from today we are embarking on an engagement programme for change.

“There are leaflets, videos and case studies available – starting here at the Royal Highland Show – to explain the changes ahead and the support available to help farmers and crofters get ready.”

Ms Gougeon will also attend other events during Thursday and Friday at Ingliston.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon PHOTO The Scottish Government

