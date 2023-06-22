Georgian House invites you to party like it’s 1796

On the eve of Pride Edinburgh the Georgian House would like you to put on a regency frock, a curly wig, pull up your breeches and get dancing.

A historical dance workshop will be held along with a specialist after hours guided tour. The evening will include an introduction to LGBTQ+ like in Georgian Edinburgh.

Drylaw & Telford Community Council

The community council is making major waves about the parks and open spaces in their area and demanding that they are improved. You can help. Their AGM is next Thursday 29 June. Go along and get involved. Or email secretary@drylawtelfordcc.org.uk

Controlled Parking Zone becoming operational in Leith

The controlled parking zone in Leith will be operational on Monday. This includes Leith Walk, Pilrig, Leith and North Leith. Parking permits for residents are already on sale online.

The new controls will mean that, during the controlled hours Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, all parking is controlled. During those hours all kerbside space will be managed by yellow lines or parking places. Some restrictions such as double yellow lines and some parking places llike disabled bays and car club bays operate 24 hours a day.

Most parking places will be a mix of permit holder only, shared use which can be used by permit holders and visitors paying to park and pay and display bays, with signage situated at each parking place confirming the restrictions that apply.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “New controlled Parking Zones which will soon become operational in some streets in Leith have been designed to protect residents’ parking. Controls aim to address issues like commuter parking, which people across the city have told us is a problem in their neighbourhoods.

“We’ve been writing to residents and businesses to keep them up to date on when the changes but I would also encourage anyone who lives in or visits the area to visit our website to find out more about the changes and to purchase a permit, if they need one.

“As part of our Strategic Parking Review officers have spent a great deal of time speaking to residents and gathering information on each area. Once in place, they’ll also be monitoring the impact of the changes to make sure they work for everyone.

“Parking controls don’t only help to maintain priority for residents, but protect against vehicle dominance, encouraging alternative modes of transport, while improving the safety and efficiency of the city’s streets.”

More information here.

Morningside Community Council

The community council are running a Street Life survey saying: “We’d love to get your feedback on the crossing at Morningside Park and the space around M&S and Superdrug, the bus stop and ‘A Pinch of Salt’ coffee box.”

There is a link to the survey here.

