Georgian House invites you to party like it’s 1796
On the eve of Pride Edinburgh the Georgian House would like you to put on a regency frock, a curly wig, pull up your breeches and get dancing.
A historical dance workshop will be held along with a specialist after hours guided tour. The evening will include an introduction to LGBTQ+ like in Georgian Edinburgh.
Drylaw & Telford Community Council
The community council is making major waves about the parks and open spaces in their area and demanding that they are improved. You can help. Their AGM is next Thursday 29 June. Go along and get involved. Or email secretary@drylawtelfordcc.org.uk
Controlled Parking Zone becoming operational in Leith
The controlled parking zone in Leith will be operational on Monday. This includes Leith Walk, Pilrig, Leith and North Leith. Parking permits for residents are already on sale online.
The new controls will mean that, during the controlled hours Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, all parking is controlled. During those hours all kerbside space will be managed by yellow lines or parking places. Some restrictions such as double yellow lines and some parking places llike disabled bays and car club bays operate 24 hours a day.
Most parking places will be a mix of permit holder only, shared use which can be used by permit holders and visitors paying to park and pay and display bays, with signage situated at each parking place confirming the restrictions that apply.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “New controlled Parking Zones which will soon become operational in some streets in Leith have been designed to protect residents’ parking. Controls aim to address issues like commuter parking, which people across the city have told us is a problem in their neighbourhoods.
“We’ve been writing to residents and businesses to keep them up to date on when the changes but I would also encourage anyone who lives in or visits the area to visit our website to find out more about the changes and to purchase a permit, if they need one.
“As part of our Strategic Parking Review officers have spent a great deal of time speaking to residents and gathering information on each area. Once in place, they’ll also be monitoring the impact of the changes to make sure they work for everyone.
“Parking controls don’t only help to maintain priority for residents, but protect against vehicle dominance, encouraging alternative modes of transport, while improving the safety and efficiency of the city’s streets.”
Morningside Community Council
The community council are running a Street Life survey saying: “We’d love to get your feedback on the crossing at Morningside Park and the space around M&S and Superdrug, the bus stop and ‘A Pinch of Salt’ coffee box.”
There is a link to the survey here.
Rural Affairs Secretary to address farmers at the Highland Show
The Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, will tell farmers on Thursday morning that there will be new conditions for farming support payments from 2025. This is aimed at helping more Scottish farmers and crofters cut emissions and help tackle climate change. At that point those receiving the payments will have to adopt the following practices…
Continue Reading Rural Affairs Secretary to address farmers at the Highland Show
Pride of Scotland winners announced
Two of the Pride of Scotland winners who will be honoured at the Awards ceremony on Thursday night are based in Edinburgh. Sean Donnelly from the Clown Doctors will be recognised with the Community Hero award and Ruth Moss will receive the Special Recognition Award. Ruth’s daughter Sophie Parkinson took her own life at the…
Fireworks safety laws come into effect
The Scottish Government has given local authorities powers to reduce the effect of fireworks. From today any council can designate an area as a Firework Control Zone making it a criminal offence to ignite a firework or knowingly throw a lit firework in such an area. Councils will set the zones up where there are…
Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse the Windrush Generation is celebrated in a series of ten new portraits. These will go on public display for the first time from Thursday for visitors to Edinburgh’s royal palace. The portraits were commissioned by His Majesty The King in 2022 when he was still Duke of Rothesay, and the…
Continue Reading Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
Edinburgh entrepreneur Gavin McAdam has launched a new music company to help breathe new life into the arts sector in Scotland. The ambitious venture has brought together a team of talented classical musicians to form ‘Back In Time For Tea’ who are composing a unique new sound of cross genre musical classics in an eclectic…
Continue Reading New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
Special concert celebrates a year of Big Noise Wester Hailes
A special concert has been held to celebrate the first year of Big Noise Wester Hailes. The music and social change programme began last year and now works with about 400 children and their families each week. The music is a route to encouraging and supporting children and young people to reach their full potential.…
Continue Reading Special concert celebrates a year of Big Noise Wester Hailes