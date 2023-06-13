Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information and witnesses following a fire near to a property and a vehicle in Leith.
The incident took place on Jane Street, at around 10.35pm on Sunday, 11 June, 2023.
Officers assisted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene. Whilst significant damage was caused, no injuries have been reported.
Enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing, and the Cyrenians charity who owned the van have said the incident involved one of their vans a the FareShare depot in Jane Street. There is no damage to their building but the team has been “badly shaken up” over the incident. Cyrenians work with those experiencing homelessness and also supply food pantries with supplies from supermarkets who provide surplus goods. The charity also has a social enterprise business run from a West Lothian farm where they grow food providing opportunities for people living there to learn how to grow vegetables and fruit, with new skills and community.
Detective Sergeant Christina Yeoman, from Gayfield CID, said: “We can be thankful that no one was hurt as a result of this fire.
“As our investigation continues, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information, or potential CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.
“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 4183 of 11 June, 2023.”
