Young goalkeeper Maksymilian Boruc has joined Hibs.

The 20-year-old comes from the Polish side Slask Wroclaw on undisclosed terms, although it has been confirmed that the player has signed a two-year deal.

The highly-rated youngster signs after impressing on trial back in March 2023.

Known as Max, the keeper began his career with Swedish side Husqvarna FF, before having spells in England with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion. He then made the switch to his hometown team, Slask Wroclaw who compete in the top-tier of Polish football.

Coming from a footballing background, Max is the cousin of former Celtic goalkeeper, Artur Boruc.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “We had the pleasure of having Max on trial last season and we could see that he has a lot of potential.

“We really liked him as a character and look forward to helping develop different attributes in his game.”

Max Boruc signs for Hibernian FC on 22 June 2023 Picture: Alan Rennie

