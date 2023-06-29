Luxury combines with green innovation at Glenfarg Apartments.

With many over 50s concerned about the costs of heating and maintaining large family homes four Perthshire based construction and property experts have collaborated on a downsizing solution, which is also bring new life to the village of Glenfarg.

Glenfarg Apartments, a £3.4 million development of two bedroom apartments, stylishly occupies the site of the former Lomond Hotel in the village’s Main Street. Its eye catching and contemporary design, featuring glass balconies on three levels, is an “upscaling” opportunity for potential buyers.

The developers say these properties are more energy efficient to run with innovative features such as a unique off-grid Calor gas supply, and owners can take advantage of the very latest in kitchen and bathroom design. Subject to build schedule, Glenfarg Apartments will personalise buyers’ choices in these key rooms.

Hailing from Glenfarg himself, David Craigie, a surveyor and construction claims expert, explained that he had been friendly with the owner of the Lomond Hotel. When the site became a business opportunity, with the hotel to be demolished, he jumped at the chance to create something special in the village. He brought in three friends as business partners Colin Docherty, the owner of a digital marketing & creative agency, award-winning architect Dan Prosenica, who designed the development, and John Ramage, director of renowned civil engineering company, Ramage Young.

Glenfarg Homes is producing its first development at the apartments project.

David said: “John, Dan and I had all worked together on big projects in the Middle East, whilst I had been friends with Colin for many years.

“Finding this opportunity right on my own patch proved to be the perfect time to bring the four of us together – very much a “dream team” on paper – although Colin and I are now the “faces” of Glenfarg Apartments having the most to do with the day to day running of the business.

“Initially, when I learned that the hotel was to be demolished, we put in planning for a standard development of fourteen apartments. After observing the success of a downsizing development in nearby Kinross, we embarked on some extensive market research into the potential of targeting that particular market in Glenfarg, which I believed had much to commend it as a place in which to downsize, with a vibrant community at its heart, together with great transport links. The research concluded that there was indeed a first time market for this type of project in the area, so we redesigned the building to accommodate the feedback from the research. Essentially, this redesign focused on reducing the number of apartments from fourteen to twelve, making them larger and more luxurious.

“Dan did an amazing job with the design both inside and out, using cutting edge construction methods, together with the finest materials. He seamlessly incorporated the features that we felt are important to this market sector, such as enhanced acoustic and thermal insulation to ensure all the peace and quiet of

rural living; secure underground parking for each property; a lift to all floors, private balconies for the stunning views, and access to outside space. The development is surrounded by a beautiful cultivated landscaped garden which all occupants can enjoy.”

Colin Docherty, whose digital marketing agency works with several of Scotland’s larger housebuilders, said: “We thought about the latest green innovations, what could we do to satisfy buyers keen to lower their carbon footprint. This is not just a concern for younger people, the discerning over 50’s who have purchased here so far want to be seen to be doing what they can too – often leaving the large family home which is costly to heat, can be the opportunity to embrace a greener lifestyle.

“It was with this in mind that we decided to heat the apartments with the off grid Calor gas supply. Solar panels are also included as standard.”

As Colin outlined, lockdown prevented Glenfarg Apartments benefitting from the full marketing and sales launch as previously planned.

Colin said: “We haven’t been able to fulfil the development’s full potential over the last few years.

“Now, with rising energy bills still a concern for many people, and those with large family houses that they know no longer need thinking what they’re going to do next, we feel that the time is indeed right for us to put the development in the spotlight.”

“There are many over 50s out there who are not ready for any type of sheltered accommodation, or anything in that vein, but they do want to have an easier, low maintenance pace of life. They want to enjoy a very active lifestyle in a beautiful place. There’s so much to do in the village and surrounding area. For golfers alone, there are forty four courses within a thirty minute drive from Glenfarg, including the world famous St Andrews and Gleneagles.

“We have a fantastic, professionally interior designed show apartment available to view which showcases the superb as standard specification on offer. We work with a leading kitchen supplier in Perthshire, with buyers able to choose from a wide selection, with further personalisation available subject to build schedule. We’ll even pay energy bills for a year from date of entry to all buyers who reserve an apartment before the end of August 2023.

“We want to help people access this lifestyle without further delay.”

Glenfarg Apartments, from Glenfarg Homes, has a starting price of £237,000.

The development is made up of three identical floors of four plots, with each apartment individually designed and finished to an exacting and luxuriously appointed standard. Floor layouts range in size from 842 sq ft to 1005 sq ft, with every apartment having an enclosed balcony. All units have lift access to an underground garage where visitor parking is provided.

Glenfarg Apartments are covered by Premier Guarantee, a warranty company that protects buyers against any structural issues for the first ten years of the building’s life.

Book a viewing appointment with Selling Agents Ballantynes on 01738 441825, email Perth@ballatynes.uk.com.

www.glenfarghomes.co.uk

