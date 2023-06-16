MODERN NEW APARTMENTS AVAILABLE AT ALLANWATER STIRLING

Bright and contemporary apartments which have a high energy efficiency rating are available now at Allanwater Stirling. The luxury one and two bedroom apartments, priced from £137,995, offer significant savings on heating costs.

The are also well situated, being just seven minutes from the centre of Stirling, and in close proximity to the A91, M9 and M80.

Along with the Dee one bedroom design, two bedroom Esk apartments are from £157,995, with two bedroom Kelvin designs from £164,995. These apartments make highly desirable starter homes.

Each apartment benefits from upgrade Zanussi appliances integrated into a designer Roundel kitchen. A Zanussi single oven, induction hob and glass chimney hood as-well-as a fridge-freezer and washer dryer integrated within soft-close Roundel doors provides a high-quality finish and luxury feel.

Light & fresh open-plan lounge/kitchen/dining areas are complemented with good sized bedrooms with built in wardrobes, generous cupboard space and bathrooms by leading manufacturer, Twyfords.

Featured in the Kelvin and Esk apartments is an ensuite with a Bristan thermostatic shower and Mira shower tray and a bath in the spacious family bathroom.

Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes said: “We are delighted to offer these luxury energy efficient apartments at Stirling City, an exciting development appealing to a wide range of buyers here in Scotland’s greenest City of Stirling .

“We are confident that our apartments demonstrate a very good use of space, a fantastic specification, and are situated on an attractive development with convenient local transport links. It’s the ideal start on the property ladder for young buyers.”

Lynn added that she believed the inclusion on the development of convenient bike stores would be popular with the cycling community.

“Many people in Stirling cycle to work, or for leisure purposes, as Stirling is a great city to explore by bike, with many cycle tracks and green spaces nearby. Our bike sheds will protect your bikes from the weather.”

For further details on these properties at Allanwater Stirling City call 03301 247 695 to arrange an appointment to view.

The development is currently being sold from Allanwater Homes Cambusbarron development, Hayford Mills. The Marketing Suite is open by appointment 11am to 5.30pm Thursday to Monday.

