SCOTLAND’S LATEST RESIDENTIAL LODGE PARK – WEST LODGE ESTATE, CRIEFF – IS LAUNCHED

Partnering the very best of the UK’s leading luxury lodge manufacturers, including Omar and Pemberton, as well as Right Move estate agents, Scotland’s latest fully residential downsizing park – West Lodge Estate, just outside Crieff – has been launched.

Its launch is a sign that there is real vibrancy in the over 50’s downsizing sector, and that Scotland is finally starting to follow England in creating more developments specifically for this market.

With prices from £99,000 West Lodge Estate is a fully gated, exclusive park community, offering only 35 luxury lodges.

With a full residential licence, the park is geared up to cater for a downsizing community keen to enjoy an easier pace of life and a low maintenance lifestyle.

The park enjoys a most picturesque location, just outside Crieff, and offers buyers a stunning rural setting in which to enjoy their new lifestyle, but still within easy reach of Scotland’s major road network.

It is creating a proper community of like-minded people to live together and enjoy benefits such as on-site maintenance and a fully engaged customer service team.

The fully furnished and decorated luxury lodges at West Lodge Estate, priced from £99k, include WIFI, with the fully landscaped park having a secure gated entrance.

Peaceful and private, the park has chosen the very best residential lodges it can find in the current marketplace. Residential downsizing lodges of this quality are as well specified as new build bungalows, but at fraction of the price.

Buyers can move in straight away to luxury turnkey lodges and start enjoying that new lifestyle. Scotland’s finest Hotel, Gleneagles, is within easy reach, with Crieff Hydro just up the road. The lodges are extremely energy efficient and affordable to run, another major benefit in retirement.

West Lodge Estate is making it as easy as possible for current buyers to access their retirement dream with two years of site fees paid on lodge sales secured by the end of August, plus moving and relocation costs.

An additional exclusive group of properties will be added to the park in the coming months.

Models currently involved available include the Loch Lomond, an outstanding, highly specified double lodge, which includes a full size bath, freestanding American style fridge freezer, and a cosy snug area off the main living room.

Offering spacious open plan layouts, fully fitted luxury kitchens featuring top of the range appliances, private driveways, en-suites, utility rooms, private driveways, and fully decked outside space from which to admire the stunning views, lodges at West Lodge Estate represent an unbeatable proposition in the current marketplace.

Your Move Stirling (01786 451555) are handling sales, with all interested parties offered a bespoke tour of the luxury show lodges.

The estate can be contacted direct on 01764 670354.

www.westlodgesestate.com

