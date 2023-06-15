Gary Flint has stepped down as Berwick team manager for personal reasons after seven years in the hot seat.

The former rider and father of British under-21 Champion and Bandits’ captain Leon has managed Bandits in addition to the National Development League Bullets and he also acted as co-promoter of the Borders’ club.

Kevin Little will manage the Bullets full-time for the rest of the season and Bandits’ home meetings, beginning with the visit of table-topping Oxford Cheetahs on Saturday. Berwick co-owner Scott Courtney will manage the Bandits on the road.

Flint said: “It’s been an incredibly hard decision to make but ultimately, due to personal circumstances, I feel it’s best for all concerned for me to take a step back from speedway.

“I informed the promotion last week of my decision and wanted to make the riders of both teams aware in person. The club, riders and close friends have been incredibly supportive of my decision and understand that for everyone to get the best version of me I must take time away.

“Being team manager can be mentally draining as it’s not just a case of filling in a programme on race nights. I know that when I am ready that the there will always be a place for me at the club but, for now, I am looking forward to watching the boys progress from afar.”

PICTURE: Flint watches the action by Steve Hone

