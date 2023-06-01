2nd In 1581, James Douglas, Earl of Morton, was executed on the Maiden, a form of guillotine which he himself had imported from France; In 1580, Morton was accused of being complicit in the murder of Mary’s estranged husband, Lord Darnley, and was sentenced to death; his head, however, remained on “the prick on the highest stone” (a spike) on the north gable of the ancient Tolbooth of Edinburgh (outside St Giles Cathedral), for eighteen months.

3rd In 1597, William Stewart killed Robert Cathcart, who was relieving himself on the wall at the head of Peebles Wynd, in revenge for his being present at the murder of Stewart’s father. And in 1726, James Hutton, founder of modern geology, was born in Edinburgh. Also in 1846, Dr Thomas Chalmers laid the foundation stone of New College on the Mound, the home of the School of Divinity.

4th In 1694, the Merchant Maiden Hospital, later known as The Mary Erskine School, was founded by Mary Erskine in the Cowgate. And in 1792, the most serious outbreak of the King’s Birthday riots began, lasting three days and nights which coincided with the birthday of King George III; during the riots at least one person was killed and an effigy of the Lord Advocate, Dundas, was burned in protest against the 1791 Corn Laws which had led to a rise in food prices. Also in 1818, gun maker Alexander Henry was born in Leith & on the same day the first recorded inter-club golf match between Edinburgh Burgess Golfing Society and Bruntsfield Links Golf Club took place.

5th In 1868, James Connolly, an Irish republican and socialist leader, was born in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh to Irish-born parents; he left school for working life at the age of 11, but became one of the leading Marxist theorists of his day; he also took a role in Scottish and American politics and was executed by a British firing squad because of his leadership role in the Easter Rising of 1916.

8th In 1783, volcanic eruptions that started at the Laki fissure in Iceland killed tens of thousands in Europe as a choking sulphurous haze spread across the continent, causing respiratory failure from the poisonous gases; dark and gloomy weather hit Scotland before a sulphurous haze turned crops black; cold winters followed for the next four years.