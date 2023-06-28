Corstorphine Low Traffic Neighbourhood

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods seem to attract controversy and a divergence of opinions. There was a meeting last night in St Margaret’s Park in Corstorphine when around 400 people listened to several speakers, all of whom are opposed to the introduction of the measures such as one-way streets and bus gates in Corstorphine as part of Corstorphine Connections where there is an opportunity to comment on the measures until 23 November 2023.

Read more here

© 2023 Martin McAdam

Porty Pride Film Night

Porty Pride are holding their first film night on 7 July from 7pm to 10pm in the recently opened Porty Town Hall.

Join them for a showing of Rebel Dykes including a short Q&A with the producer Siobhan Fahey and an exclusive introduction by Val McDermid.

This is a ticketed event.

https://www.outsavvy.com/event/14781/porty-pride-film-night

Granton Goes Greener

The group are running free sewing classes on Monday and Thursday evenings between 6 and 8pm. Email anna@grantongoesgreener.co.uk to book your place. They provide fabrics and patterns as well as a sewing machine.

Edinburgh International Book Festival 2023

Tickets for the book festival go on sale on Thursday at 10am on the Edinburgh International Book Festival website.

This will be the last programme under the direction of Festival Director Nick Barley.

The programme is listed in full here for you to sift through and bookmark the events you may want to see in person. There are also some streamed events, and there will be a big screen outside in the garden at Edinburgh College of Art for anyone who does not have a ticket to watch along. More details about the programme here

Read more about the new Festival Director, Jenny Niven, here.

Edinburgh International Book Festival – Day 1, Edinburgh School of Art, 13th Aug 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the July issue is going to press today – hooray!

Click on the front page below. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.

Like this: Like Loading...