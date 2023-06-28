Corstorphine Low Traffic Neighbourhood
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods seem to attract controversy and a divergence of opinions. There was a meeting last night in St Margaret’s Park in Corstorphine when around 400 people listened to several speakers, all of whom are opposed to the introduction of the measures such as one-way streets and bus gates in Corstorphine as part of Corstorphine Connections where there is an opportunity to comment on the measures until 23 November 2023.
Porty Pride Film Night
Porty Pride are holding their first film night on 7 July from 7pm to 10pm in the recently opened Porty Town Hall.
Join them for a showing of Rebel Dykes including a short Q&A with the producer Siobhan Fahey and an exclusive introduction by Val McDermid.
This is a ticketed event.
https://www.outsavvy.com/event/14781/porty-pride-film-night
Granton Goes Greener
The group are running free sewing classes on Monday and Thursday evenings between 6 and 8pm. Email anna@grantongoesgreener.co.uk to book your place. They provide fabrics and patterns as well as a sewing machine.
Edinburgh International Book Festival 2023
Tickets for the book festival go on sale on Thursday at 10am on the Edinburgh International Book Festival website.
This will be the last programme under the direction of Festival Director Nick Barley.
The programme is listed in full here for you to sift through and bookmark the events you may want to see in person. There are also some streamed events, and there will be a big screen outside in the garden at Edinburgh College of Art for anyone who does not have a ticket to watch along. More details about the programme here
Read more about the new Festival Director, Jenny Niven, here.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the July issue is going to press today – hooray!
Click on the front page below. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.
Corstorphine LTN – hundreds attend public meeting
More than four hundred people congregated in St Margaret’s Park on Tuesday evening to hear views from several speakers all opposed in some way to the trial Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) which The City of Edinburgh Council has introduced. The council says that the moves will create a safer more comfortable environment for residents moving…
Continue Reading Corstorphine LTN – hundreds attend public meeting
Walking charity encourages inclusion and accessibility
Scottish walking charity, Paths for All, have formally launched their All Ability Health Walk training which is designed to include people with disabilities and long-term health conditions on Health Walks. One fifth of the Scottish population has a disability. Among that one fifth taking part in physical activity is very low despite the fact that…
Continue Reading Walking charity encourages inclusion and accessibility
Top award for the Highland Explorer
ScotRail’s Highland Explorer scheme has landed a top award at the Scottish Transport Awards 2023. The carriages which carry bikes and other sports gear for those cycling and walking on the west coast won the award for Excellence in Transport Design at the ceremony on Thursday. ScotRail began operating the specially designated active travel carriages…
Housebuilder supports Edinburgh food charity
Barratt Developments Scotland (which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes) has donated £30,000 to help provide support for children and adults impacted by food inequality. Edinburgh’s Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, Glasgow’s Launch Foods and Dundee Bairns are three of five Scottish charities which will benefit from the housebuilder’s fund. All three support low-income families…
Continue Reading Housebuilder supports Edinburgh food charity
Review – Let’s Rock at Dalkeith Palace
Tony Hadley opened the show but for many his appearance at 11am was too early in the day with many saying he should be headlining. I arrived during Livin’ Joy’s banging performance of Dreamer. The Italian house classic got bodies moving and the retro 90s vibe was in full flow. Betty Boo has made a successful return…
New keeper signs for Hibs
Young goalkeeper Maksymilian Boruc has joined Hibs. The 20-year-old comes from the Polish side Slask Wroclaw on undisclosed terms, although it has been confirmed that the player has signed a two-year deal. The highly-rated youngster signs after impressing on trial back in March 2023. Known as Max, the keeper began his career with Swedish side…